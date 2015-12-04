Stellar outdoor furniture ideas to deck up your garden

A garden is fast becoming such a rare commodity in our urban existence. To feel the touch of the soft rays of early morning sun, walk barefoot on the dew soaked grass and hear the chirpy birds chattering all day long have sadly become constituents of such a faraway dream. Singaporeans can still consider themselves privileged, because they are actively participating in creating a garden city and not just merely a concrete jungle for themselves. Yet, to have a formal garden still eludes many.

Consider yourself blessed if you happen to have a green patch of land on your own backyard and take utmost care of it. Besides having infinite amount of environmental and aesthetic value, a beautiful garden is also an ideal spiritual retreat. Decorate it in such a way that does not overwhelm its natural charm or thwarts its rightful inhabitants, the birds, bees and butterflies. To help you in this process, we will discuss of garden furniture that are at once graceful and efficient without being offensive to nature.