The modern Asian flat with a surprisingly epic feature

If you have a modern apartment and want to create a fresh, industrial-style interior, you'll love this bachelor pad. It's an excellent property to explore if you are looking for ideas on small home furnishings, too. This is because the basic shell of the home is quite straightforward and could be seen in almost any big urban city, so most elements could easily adapted to lots of homes.

What makes it special is the interior design—and the fact that it doubles as a gym and a coffee shop! The creator, Chinese interior designer and decorator, Yuan Mao, has installed a variety of industrial-style additions and some interesting wall features. Best of all, he's finished it with fabulous modern furnishings, lighting design and a luxe home gym and dressing room. So get ready to be inspired with all things home related, and come with us on a photo tour!