Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 18 photos will help you choose the perfect wall colour

press profile homify press profile homify
Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Colour has a huge impact on the overall ambience and atmosphere of a room. Not something to be taken lightly, your choice of hue, tone and shade will create a certain aesthetic, changing the mood and aura of your space. But picking the correct hue can be rather tricky and challenging for even the most skilled of designers.

If you are considering a new colour for your space, it pays to think about the height of your room, your type of flooring, as well as the size of the actual area. To provide a few ideas, tips and tricks we’ve got one room that has been decorated in 14 different schemes. Some are bright, some are neutral, but all exude a completely different quality and air.

Are you ready to pick your favourite? Check them out below…

1. Simple and chic, this first room is elegant and refined with neutral hues

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

2. A little more rustic, this room uses charcoal to contrast the architectural trims

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

3. Bright viridian is eye-catching and works wonderfully against the crisp white ceiling

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Next up we see the viridian room decorated, with plenty of mid-century modern furniture and subtle earthy tones

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

4. You can’t beat grey, with its magically monochromatic ambience and atmosphere

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa makasa Modern living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

5. An all-white room with grey flooring is the perfect blank canvas for a range of eye-catching furniture choices

Wohnwelt Modern, makasa makasa Modern living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. If you like ranches and provincial style you’ll love this next room!

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Country style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

To lighten the heavier timber tones, the furniture is light, bright and graceful

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Country style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

7. Quaint and cosy, this cottage style interior uses a light sage hue to add charm and character

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

8. Exposed stone walls are ideal for implementing a natural connection to the environment

Wohnwelt Country, makasa makasa Scandinavian style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

9. Wow! Black and white pinstripes are bold and dramatic, yet elegant and majestic too!

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Classic style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

10. Wainscoting and wall panelling can look tremendously fabulous in an open plan room

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Classic style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Decorated in white furniture with some contrasting elements, this room ticks all the boxes

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Classic style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

11. Dusty pink tones are very much in vogue and elicit homely feelings of warmth and hospitality

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Classic style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

12. An eye-catching wall mural imparts a tranquil sense of solace and serenity within this room

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Tropical style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

13. With a Mediterranean edge, this blue, yellow and brown room is vibrant and vivacious

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Tropical style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

14. Another wall mural, only this time the motif has been painted on the wall to reflect a delicate yet attention-grabbing aesthetic

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Tropical style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Decorated in modern furniture, this room feels sophisticated, while still offering a comforting and hospitable sense of warmth

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Tropical style living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

Want more decorating advice? You can always chat to a professional, and design the living room of your dreams! But if you'd just like to keep reading, check out: 6 smart ways to arrange your Singapore living space

9 fatal mistakes that make your home look ugly
So, did you pick your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks