A modern home that every architect would recommend

Today’s feature property is inspiring, spirited and delightful adorned with all the latest modern fittings and fixtures. Designed by Zetae Studio, this Tuscan residence is not what you might picture when you think of the Italian countryside. It is chic, sleek and fabulously contemporary, all in a luxurious and somewhat opulent package.

The exact opposite of a rustic villa, this minimalist abode features hardwood flooring, high-tech appliances, unified lighting systems and bright artwork for contrast. Characterful yet unassuming, the uncomplicated style of this property ensures a sense of elegance and refinement, without tedium or boredom. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…