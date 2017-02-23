A modern Asian apartment with perfect neutral decor

Smooth lines, glossy surfaces and lots of large neutral areas define the classy apartment we will tour today. This is a project that definitely goes to show just how sophisticated an apartment can feel with high quality wall and floor treatments.

Of course, Taiwanese interior decorators and designers, Yang Di, have also decked out the home with great furniture and dividing walls that are sure to inspire some of our readers. So, if you like the look of a modern home with subdued natural elegance, come with us on our photo tour!