9 fatal mistakes that make your home look ugly

Interior designers might seem as though they simply make common-sense decisions about what will look good in a home, but they do so much more than that! It's not always a case of knowing what WILL work in a space, as much as it is knowing for sure what won't—and we think we've discovered a few interior design errors that you could stand to avoid making!

From bad lighting through to living rooms that are bursting with clutter and everything in between, there's a good chance that we are all making at least one of these fatal mistakes. So come and take a look at what we've found and make sure that you can sidestep these issues in the future!