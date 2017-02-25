The dreamy white flat with an intriguing layout

Pack your bags, homify readers, because we’re travelling to Lombardy in northern Italy to check out a luxurious neutral apartment in Brescia. Designed by the architects at D73 Studio, this property is modern, elegant and sure to impress. Boasting sophisticated interior stylings and an incredible attention to detail, this charming residence ensures its occupants are comfy, cosy and well looked after.

Despite this home’s design intricacy, the interior still remains welcoming and warm, with a casual ambience that is inviting and hospitable. Whether you’re thinking of updating your own home, or would simply like to take a peek inside someone else’s dwelling, we’re sure you’ll find something inspirational.

Let’s check it out…