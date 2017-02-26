The tiny Japanese home full of space and light

The 1920s was a period of great change. Post WWI, Japan was in a state of flux – leaning towards a more liberal and democratic way of life. Known as the Taishō period, this era was dominated by an increase in construction, and an altered landscape throughout the country. Many homes were built, and today we'll check out one that has been renovated by the team at Shimpei Oda Architect’s Office. Truly a unique and intriguing dwelling this property is sure to impress!

Originally a dark and somewhat cramped abode, the house has been given a new lease on life and a fresh start. Surrounded by row houses, and with a frontage of only 4.1 metres, we’re eager to see what the architects have come up with.

Want to take a look for yourself? Let’s head inside and check it out…