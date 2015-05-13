Luxury clubbing at District Glam Lounge, Seoul

If you were going to go to a place that billed itself as a Glam Lounge, you’d most likely expect it to be fairly, well, glam. And this particular project by Chiho & Partners – which is situated within an upscale bar, club and restaurant complex in Seoul – certainly lives up to that promise, and in fact goes far beyond it. It’s a space that’s unabashedly luxe; that rejoices in its own OTT glitz. This club holds a lesson for us all in the value of being true to your design convictions and never, ever holding back (even when that means buying out a wholesale mirror retailer).
Despite their dedication to all-out opulence in interior design, Chiho & Partners have managed to create something that has much more to offer than the blandly vulgar excess that characterises all too many luxury clubs. There is plenty of originality here, and plenty of style. It’s the kind of drinking venue that it would actually be a real shame to be drunk in, because the majority of the finer points of its design would be likely to pass you by. Fortunately, this ideabook is here to reveal them to you, hopefully in a state of sobriety.
This shot gives a good sense of the richly dark mood that defines the space: shadowy wood panelling, black marble surfaces, low lighting and indulgent purple accents are among the key features that will recur throughout. Meanwhile, this particular part of the establishment has some unique quirks all its own, such as the elegant but unexpected horse sculpture on the countertop. This brings with it a carefree sense of fun that contrasts with the intense atmosphere of its surroundings.
Intricate woven dividers separate booths from each other and from the rest of the space, giving customers the sense of privacy without actually hiding them from view. The subtle lighting over these booths adds to the air of mystery around these spaces.
Here, reflective surfaces face one another, endlessly repeating the images of the glowing lamps above.
Once again, lighting proves to be extremely important in conjuring different moods in different parts of the establishment. Here, low-hanging chandeliers and classic candelabra bring a touch of the elegance of the old days to this otherwise modern setting.
The chequered floor here adds an surprisingly whimsical and slightly surreal touch to the interior, which is further enhanced by the playful form of the tables seen on the left-hand side of the picture. Meanwhile, over on the right-hand side, the luxury credentials of the design are reasserted via the rich burgundy leather of the bar stools, which perfectly complement that dark marble bar top.
The pinkish-purple glow that emanates from beneath the bar tints the light just enough to make the reflections on the stalactite-like hanging mirrors overhead even more impressive.