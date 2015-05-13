Luxury clubbing at District Glam Lounge, Seoul

If you were going to go to a place that billed itself as a Glam Lounge, you’d most likely expect it to be fairly, well, glam. And this particular project by Chiho & Partners – which is situated within an upscale bar, club and restaurant complex in Seoul – certainly lives up to that promise, and in fact goes far beyond it. It’s a space that’s unabashedly luxe; that rejoices in its own OTT glitz. This club holds a lesson for us all in the value of being true to your design convictions and never, ever holding back (even when that means buying out a wholesale mirror retailer).

Despite their dedication to all-out opulence in interior design, Chiho & Partners have managed to create something that has much more to offer than the blandly vulgar excess that characterises all too many luxury clubs. There is plenty of originality here, and plenty of style. It’s the kind of drinking venue that it would actually be a real shame to be drunk in, because the majority of the finer points of its design would be likely to pass you by. Fortunately, this ideabook is here to reveal them to you, hopefully in a state of sobriety.