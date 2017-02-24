8 stylish kitchens that said no to plain white walls

Kitchens with simple and no-frills white walls were popular a long time ago, when this space was primarily valued for functionality. But recent years have seen a drastic change in the way homeowners visualise their kitchens. We now know that kitchens should be beautiful, as well as cosy and convenient! So today we bring you 8 fabulous kitchens, all with exciting walls that flaunt stylish materials, energetic colours or iconic patterns. Take a look and get inspired!
The splashes of bright yellow make this stylish kitchen look cheerful and inviting. But what adds character is the exposed brick wall. It is rustic yet very unique and charming at the same time. The wooden elements also add to the warmth here. Credit goes to the interior architects at Perfect Space.
Don’t limit the use of wallpapers to living rooms, bedrooms or dining rooms. They are perfect for jazzing up kitchens as well. Take a cue from this spacious kitchen which combines smart world map wallpaper with sleek designs and clear glass elements for an industrial chic look.
Thanks to the beautiful stone wall cladding, this kitchen looks rustic yet modern and unique. The white cabinets look soothing on the eye now without being boring.
Natural wood has been combined with dark grey slate in this fashionable kitchen, for a look that is warm and rustic yet very contemporary. Steel appliances and pretty white furniture contribute to the colour palette and spice things up.
Iconic patterns in bold orange lend a delightfully retro look to this fun kitchen. Orange cabinets and playful furniture also enhance the energetic atmosphere and complement the walls nicely.
Though smooth and glossy white cabinets abound in this smart open kitchen, the walls are painted with chalkboard paint so that fun messages and inspirational quotes can be written on them for a homely ambiance.
To jazz up the sober white and grey environment of this kitchen, a deep purple backsplash was introduced along with light wooden elements and elegant grey highchairs. The overall visual impact is charming and soothing.
A generous dose of sunny yellow on the wall and the pretty yellow pendant lamps add tons of fun to this modern and simple kitchen. Shiny surfaces and trendy chrome appliances augment the attraction of this space.
For more kitchen ideas, take a peek at: 10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes