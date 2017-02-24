Your browser is out-of-date.

8 stylish kitchens that said no to plain white walls

Justwords Justwords
Moderne Konzepte für Ihre Traumküche, Inken Voss Design
Kitchens with simple and no-frills white walls were popular a long time ago, when this space was primarily valued for functionality. But recent years have seen a drastic change in the way homeowners visualise their kitchens. We now know that kitchens should be beautiful, as well as cosy and convenient! So today we bring you 8 fabulous kitchens, all with exciting walls that flaunt stylish materials, energetic colours or iconic patterns. Take a look and get inspired!

1. Rustic brick

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The splashes of bright yellow make this stylish kitchen look cheerful and inviting. But what adds character is the exposed brick wall. It is rustic yet very unique and charming at the same time. The wooden elements also add to the warmth here. Credit goes to the interior architects at Perfect Space.

2. Funky wallpaper

Modern Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Modern Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Don’t limit the use of wallpapers to living rooms, bedrooms or dining rooms. They are perfect for jazzing up kitchens as well. Take a cue from this spacious kitchen which combines smart world map wallpaper with sleek designs and clear glass elements for an industrial chic look.

3. Elegant stone

Arredamenti realizzati su misura per arredare villetta in stile contemporaneo, Semprelegno
Semprelegno

Semprelegno
Semprelegno
Semprelegno

Thanks to the beautiful stone wall cladding, this kitchen looks rustic yet modern and unique. The white cabinets look soothing on the eye now without being boring.

4. More than wood

Eco-friendly mini staging, Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Natural wood has been combined with dark grey slate in this fashionable kitchen, for a look that is warm and rustic yet very contemporary. Steel appliances and pretty white furniture contribute to the colour palette and spice things up.

5. Bring back the 70s

Moderne Konzepte für Ihre Traumküche, Inken Voss Design
Inken Voss Design

Inken Voss Design
Inken Voss Design
Inken Voss Design

Iconic patterns in bold orange lend a delightfully retro look to this fun kitchen. Orange cabinets and playful furniture also enhance the energetic atmosphere and complement the walls nicely.

6. Very creative

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Though smooth and glossy white cabinets abound in this smart open kitchen, the walls are painted with chalkboard paint so that fun messages and inspirational quotes can be written on them for a homely ambiance.

7. Beauty of colours

Offene Wohnküche mit Insel, Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

To jazz up the sober white and grey environment of this kitchen, a deep purple backsplash was introduced along with light wooden elements and elegant grey highchairs. The overall visual impact is charming and soothing.

8. Lively combination

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

A generous dose of sunny yellow on the wall and the pretty yellow pendant lamps add tons of fun to this modern and simple kitchen. Shiny surfaces and trendy chrome appliances augment the attraction of this space.

For more kitchen ideas, take a peek at: 10 irresistible kitchen designs for Singapore homes

A modern home that every architect would recommend
Which of these kitchens would you pick for your home?

