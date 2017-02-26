Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 modern retro kitchens you'll wish were yours

Justwords Justwords
SHIMA, 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Who doesn’t want a kitchen that is practical, storage-friendly and yet stylish? Architects and designers are increasingly suggesting modern retro kitchens to homeowners, for a look that's charming and comfortable, yet trendy. These kitchens often make use of rustic elements like wood, and combine it with fashionable tiles and contemporary appliances to create a warm and cohesive whole. Check out these 5 kitchens here to get more ideas now!

1. Japanese style

上京O邸, 一級建築士事務所expo 一級建築士事務所expo Asian style houses
一級建築士事務所expo

一級建築士事務所expo
一級建築士事務所expo
一級建築士事務所expo

The architects at A Builder Firm refurbished this open Japanese-style kitchen with ample attention to details. White and wooden, the space looks bright, modern yet very nostalgic, thanks to the heavy beams across the ceiling and wooden furniture. The long line of windows at the end of the living space bring in sunlight which floods the kitchen with a cheerful vibe.

2. Home-painted kitchen

自然素材を生かした家, ユミラ建築設計室 ユミラ建築設計室 Modern kitchen
ユミラ建築設計室

ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室
ユミラ建築設計室

To ensure a homely feel in his kitchen, the client himself painted the walls as well as the floor, cabinets and shelves. Wooden crates under the sink countertop make the kitchen look like a retro chic grocery store. The wood shines everywhere and looks elegant and welcoming.

3. Ideal for cosy picnics

SHIMA, 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所

武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所
武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所
武藤圭太郎建築設計事務所

The warmth of dark natural wood fills this kitchen with sophistication and nostalgia. Simple and minimal furniture, coupled with the sleek frosted glass partitions make this space both stylish and practical. The kitchen also leads to a refreshing courtyard and hence is ideal for hosting homely picnics.

4. New yet nostalgic

homify Classic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wooden shelves in an antique finish and a beautiful white and brown island make this newly-built kitchen seem vintage, charming and inviting. The vintage-style sink, scales and cute boxes for breads, coffee, and sugar add to the old-world feel. Soft golden lighting also helps.

5. Colourful and exciting

homify Colonial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cool splashes of turquoise around the doors and windows, along with sudden pops of bright red, add fun and excitement to this Brazilian kitchen. The floor tiles are retro and the rustic wooden stools make for a cosy ambiance. Distressed wood cabinets and modern appliances ensure comfort without compromising the vintage feel, while the windows bring in tons of natural light.

For more kitchen ideas, check out: How to choose the perfect kitchen worktop for your home

The tiny Japanese home full of space and light
Are you a fan of vintage-style kitchens?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks