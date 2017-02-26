5 modern retro kitchens you'll wish were yours

Cool splashes of turquoise around the doors and windows, along with sudden pops of bright red, add fun and excitement to this Brazilian kitchen. The floor tiles are retro and the rustic wooden stools make for a cosy ambiance. Distressed wood cabinets and modern appliances ensure comfort without compromising the vintage feel, while the windows bring in tons of natural light.

