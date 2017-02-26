5 modern retro kitchens you'll wish were yours

Who doesn’t want a kitchen that is practical, storage-friendly and yet stylish? Architects and designers are increasingly suggesting modern retro kitchens to homeowners, for a look that's charming and comfortable, yet trendy. These kitchens often make use of rustic elements like wood, and combine it with fashionable tiles and contemporary appliances to create a warm and cohesive whole. Check out these 5 kitchens here to get more ideas now!
The architects at A Builder Firm refurbished this open Japanese-style kitchen with ample attention to details. White and wooden, the space looks bright, modern yet very nostalgic, thanks to the heavy beams across the ceiling and wooden furniture. The long line of windows at the end of the living space bring in sunlight which floods the kitchen with a cheerful vibe.
To ensure a homely feel in his kitchen, the client himself painted the walls as well as the floor, cabinets and shelves. Wooden crates under the sink countertop make the kitchen look like a retro chic grocery store. The wood shines everywhere and looks elegant and welcoming.
The warmth of dark natural wood fills this kitchen with sophistication and nostalgia. Simple and minimal furniture, coupled with the sleek frosted glass partitions make this space both stylish and practical. The kitchen also leads to a refreshing courtyard and hence is ideal for hosting homely picnics.
Wooden shelves in an antique finish and a beautiful white and brown island make this newly-built kitchen seem vintage, charming and inviting. The vintage-style sink, scales and cute boxes for breads, coffee, and sugar add to the old-world feel. Soft golden lighting also helps.
Cool splashes of turquoise around the doors and windows, along with sudden pops of bright red, add fun and excitement to this Brazilian kitchen. The floor tiles are retro and the rustic wooden stools make for a cosy ambiance. Distressed wood cabinets and modern appliances ensure comfort without compromising the vintage feel, while the windows bring in tons of natural light.
