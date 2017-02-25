15 desks that will put the style back into your home office

If you need to create a home office, there are a number of things to take into consideration, such as effective storage and an ergonomic chair. But chief amongst your concerns should be installing the perfect desk. You want to choose something that can effectively handle your workload and offers ergonomic comfort, but let's not forget the issue of aesthetics! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a beautiful desk will make you want to sit down to a productive day of work—and we happen to agree, which is why we've found 15 amazing designs to show you today. If you want to get the balance of productivity and style right in your office, take a look at these fabulous examples and see which might be perfect for your preferred aesthetic!
Simple is so often better, so this charming and understated desk is great for maintaining an uncluttered and productive work space.
When you really want to feel as though you mean business, a serious desk is the way to go. Dark wood has such an authority about it!
Metal frames and a wooden top keeps a desk fit for purpose and wonderfully industrial. If you're a keen DIY enthusiast, you could even make one in this style yourself.
Now THIS is a home office! When your desk almost needs to come second to storage, a built-in design is ideal, as it lets you keep everything you need close-by and in the exact same style.
Long, simple desks are perfect for those of you who know that you work messily! Nobody else will be able to make sense of your filing 'system', but as long as you have enough space, you'll be fine!
Let's not forget that some home offices need to cater to the needs of more than one home-worker at a time! This design is great, as there is a dedicated computer spot and a more simple section, all rolled into one.
Nobody ever said that a desk has to be a boring piece of furniture, just because it's a professional one! We love the idea of a bright and sunny work space; it's got to make the day go quicker, surely?
The combination of natural and black wood here is absolutely amazing! With the other black finishes in the room, there is a real CEO feel to the space.
The idea of living and working with a partner is the dream for many people and an L-shaped desk set-up, like this one, really can make it happen! The different colour chairs are a good way to mark out each person's space too.
You know how much we like dramatic simplicity here at homify, so this desk is really tempting us. It looks comfortable and sweet and the matching shelving is a great addition.
When the computer is your main work tool, you need a desk that can support it properly. This one has the benefit of hidden wiring and we are willing to be that there are phone charging ports in the drawers too!
If white is too stark and black feels too gothic, grey is the perfect compromise for your new office desk. Let's not forget that it's also the colour of the year!
If you need a work station in your home, but can't free up a whole room for the privilege, try using dead space! This under-stairs desk fits like a dream and repurposes a wasted area!
Scandinavian styling is so hot right now, and this natural wood and gloss white desk shows why! Neat, fresh and with a little rustic touch, this is such a cosy and comfortable-looking work station.
When you need all of your work tools out on show, a simple desk with shelves, instead of drawers, is the way to go! A slab of chunky wooden worktop would make for a perfect work surface too, so this could be a DIY project!
