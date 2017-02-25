15 desks that will put the style back into your home office

If you need to create a home office, there are a number of things to take into consideration, such as effective storage and an ergonomic chair. But chief amongst your concerns should be installing the perfect desk. You want to choose something that can effectively handle your workload and offers ergonomic comfort, but let's not forget the issue of aesthetics! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a beautiful desk will make you want to sit down to a productive day of work—and we happen to agree, which is why we've found 15 amazing designs to show you today. If you want to get the balance of productivity and style right in your office, take a look at these fabulous examples and see which might be perfect for your preferred aesthetic!