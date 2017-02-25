Your browser is out-of-date.

15 desks that will put the style back into your home office

press profile homify press profile homify
Renovation SK, 1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所 1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所
If you need to create a home office, there are a number of things to take into consideration, such as effective storage and an ergonomic chair. But chief amongst your concerns should be installing the perfect desk. You want to choose something that can effectively handle your workload and offers ergonomic comfort, but let's not forget the issue of aesthetics! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a beautiful desk will make you want to sit down to a productive day of work—and we happen to agree, which is why we've found 15 amazing designs to show you today. If you want to get the balance of productivity and style right in your office, take a look at these fabulous examples and see which might be perfect for your preferred aesthetic!

1. Simple and white.

Apartament Wola / reallizacja, ZAZA studio ZAZA studio Scandinavian style study/office White
ZAZA studio

ZAZA studio
ZAZA studio
ZAZA studio

Simple is so often better, so this charming and understated desk is great for maintaining an uncluttered and productive work space.

2. Dark wood luxury.

WN Interiors Design Studio homify Modern museums Office buildings
homify

WN Interiors Design Studio

homify
homify
homify

When you really want to feel as though you mean business, a serious desk is the way to go. Dark wood has such an authority about it!

3. Industrial style.

書房/客房 一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design Scandinavian style study/office
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

書房/客房

一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design
一葉藍朵設計家飾所 A Lentil Design

Metal frames and a wooden top keeps a desk fit for purpose and wonderfully industrial. If you're a keen DIY enthusiast, you could even make one in this style yourself.

4. Built-in beauty.

Childlike - House M, 六相設計 Phase6 六相設計 Phase6 Minimalist study/office
六相設計 Phase6

六相設計 Phase6
六相設計 Phase6
六相設計 Phase6

Now THIS is a home office! When your desk almost needs to come second to storage, a built-in design is ideal, as it lets you keep everything you need close-by and in the exact same style.

5. Endless space.

Renovation SK, 1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所 1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所
1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所

1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所
1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所
1-1 Architects 一級建築士事務所

Long, simple desks are perfect for those of you who know that you work messily! Nobody else will be able to make sense of your filing 'system', but as long as you have enough space, you'll be fine!

6. Multi-user!

一字書房，共享視野 Unicorn Design Scandinavian style study/office
Unicorn Design

一字書房，共享視野

Unicorn Design
Unicorn Design
Unicorn Design

Let's not forget that some home offices need to cater to the needs of more than one home-worker at a time! This design is great, as there is a dedicated computer spot and a more simple section, all rolled into one.

7. A splash of colour.

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nobody ever said that a desk has to be a boring piece of furniture, just because it's a professional one! We love the idea of a bright and sunny work space; it's got to make the day go quicker, surely?

8. Masculine and striking.

竹東 PC House, 丰墨設計 | Formo design studio 丰墨設計 | Formo design studio Industrial style study/office
丰墨設計 | Formo design studio

丰墨設計 | Formo design studio
丰墨設計 | Formo design studio
丰墨設計 | Formo design studio

The combination of natural and black wood here is absolutely amazing! With the other black finishes in the room, there is a real CEO feel to the space.

9. L-shaped for maximum efficiency.

我的STYLE‧我的家, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Modern study/office
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

The idea of living and working with a partner is the dream for many people and an L-shaped desk set-up, like this one, really can make it happen! The different colour chairs are a good way to mark out each person's space too.

10. Minimal but beautiful.

東京中城 潘宅, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern study/office
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

You know how much we like dramatic simplicity here at homify, so this desk  is really tempting us. It looks comfortable and sweet and the matching shelving is a great addition.

11. Specifically designed for a computer.

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the computer is your main work tool, you need a desk that can support it properly. This one has the benefit of hidden wiring and we are willing to be that there are phone charging ports in the drawers too!

12. Gorgeous in grey.

等化器 ─ 微笑曲線；Equalizer—The Smile Curve, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Modern study/office
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

If white is too stark and black feels too gothic, grey is the perfect compromise for your new office desk. Let's not forget that it's also the colour of the year!

13. Ingenious placement.

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

If you need a work station in your home, but can't free up a whole room for the privilege, try using dead space! This under-stairs desk fits like a dream and repurposes a wasted area!

14. Scandinavian style.

homify Scandinavian style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Scandinavian styling is so hot right now, and this natural wood and gloss white desk shows why! Neat, fresh and with a little rustic touch, this is such a cosy and comfortable-looking work station.

15. With nothing hidden.

homify Scandinavian style study/office Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you need all of your work tools out on show, a simple desk with shelves, instead of drawers, is the way to go! A slab of chunky wooden worktop would make for a perfect work surface too, so this could be a DIY project!

For more office inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 easy ways to keep your home office organised.

8 stylish kitchens that said no to plain white walls
Which of these desk designs really appeals to you?

