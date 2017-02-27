The 48m² apartment packed with space-saving tricks

Small and one-room apartments are the focus of plenty of architectural interest at the moment, and they're not just cheap alternatives to bigger homes. Instead, they are little urban abodes packed with function and, often, a surprising amount of luxury.

So today we will focus our attention on a small 48m² one-room apartment created by Moscow architects Perfect Space. From the creative wall designs to a sleeping platform and glitzy yellow shower room, it has plenty of features commonly seen in the best small homes. Let's have a look!