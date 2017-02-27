The 48m² apartment packed with space-saving tricks

Small and one-room apartments are the focus of plenty of architectural interest at the moment, and they're not just cheap alternatives to bigger homes. Instead, they are little urban abodes packed with function and, often, a surprising amount of luxury.
So today we will focus our attention on a small 48m² one-room apartment created by Moscow architects Perfect Space. From the creative wall designs to a sleeping platform and glitzy yellow shower room, it has plenty of features commonly seen in the best small homes. Let's have a look!
The living room/kitchen/bedroom is a tricky decor to pull off. Each space should be distinct, and yet the design still needs to work as a whole. The architects have pulled it off here by using a neutral base and spicing up each area with a distinct personality. Note the natural link between the chunky wooden dining table and the quirky cork wall.
The walls and upper half of the room are good places to dress up a small interior because they don't gobble up floor space. Here in this gentle golden living room we have some rather interesting ceiling lights and a great cork wall. Take in the sofa set up, we'll see that in another configuration next…
This is definitely a better version of the standard sofa bed. It is also so stylish that it could also provide extra sprawling space for movie nights. The good thing about this setup is that it doesn't intrude on the main traffic ways in the home. Finally, have a look at the wooden dining table on the left. It looks like a part of the living room, but it also separates this area from the kitchen AND serves a function.
The sleeping platform has a cool youthful feel. The raised floor level really separates it from the living room without using up a whole lot of space. It also helps keep the area free from dust. This kind of bedroom design is good because the mattress can be placed quite closely to the edges of the space. It is often more space efficient than a standard bed frame. But of course, it's the sliding doors that really do a lot of the work. This is a great way to separate the bedroom from the living area in a small home.
The hallway is designed to keep the passageways utterly clear. At the same time it contains a huge amount of storage space. The handleless white cupboards that run all the way from floor to ceiling work well. The narrow design also accentuates the height of the space and makes it feel more spacious. Finally, we love the recessed ceiling lines. They follow the edge of the ceiling and cast a gentle ambient glow.
The yellow bathroom is very interesting. The designers have avoided the common temptation to make everything really small. Instead, they have created clear, chunky lines and installed a great big statement wash basin. All elements run from wall to wall to help the eye run continuously throughout the space. Also, here again we see those great hidden lights.
