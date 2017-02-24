10 dreamy nooks and corners perfect for small homes

Cosy nooks and corners have a very special place in any home. They are places to read, daydream, snuggle with a loved one or simply curl up for a good nap. Perhaps this is because there is something totally nurturing and comfy about being in a little place where no one can creep up on you unannounced.

So where is the best place to set up your cosy little nest? Well, of course it pays to get creative because a little nook can be rustled up in all sorts of weird and wonderful places in the living room or hallway. For inspiration, come with us to check out 10 dreamy nooks and corners! What's more, they're perfect for small homes.