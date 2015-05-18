homify 360°: Lara Rios House, Asturias

Seen from this angle, the house takes on an entirely new personality. Instead of being integrated into nature, it now appears sleekly – and conspicuously – inorganic. This impression of near self-consciousness about its manmade nature is partially brought about by the use of clean, bright white, untarnished to a degree rarely found in nature. More important than that, however, and more of a major contributor to this sense of contemporary, artificial vigour, are the straight lines and sharp, unexpected angles that feature so heavily in the building’s silhouette.

At the same time, though, those lovely pale wood accents do serve as a slight concession to nature, offering a break from the expanse of white.