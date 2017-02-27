​5 cheap and easy ways you can improve your home yourself

There’s nothing like an arrangement of plants to bring life and colour to your wall! And if it's a kitchen wall, you can grow your own little herb garden with this simple method. Just line some empty fruit boxes with waterproof material and a layer of moss, then plant your herbs of choice. Your kitchen wall will be beautiful, fragrant and useful! For an added touch, paint the wall with slate paint and write the names of the plants as well.

These 5 stunning, low-cost and practical do-it-yourself ideas are a remarkable way to add style to your home without compromising on functionality! Here are some more DIY ideas you're bound to love: 10 easy ways to brighten your home with patterns