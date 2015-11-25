Last minute tips to transform your dining room this Thanksgiving

Choose a colour scheme that is warm and vibrates with the spirits and atmosphere of the day. You will want to make your guests feel the festive vibes the moment they step into your dining area. For that extra step, you can upholster the chairs in fall colours to tie in well with your theme. This also works particularly well if your dining room thrives in white or muted tones.

Other ways you can incorporate colour is to:

- dress up the windows with curtains in warm colours and lovely motifs

- switch the cushions or change their covers to colourful and very detailed designs.

- install a lamp with matching shades at the corner of the room and if all else fails, consider changing the rug in a much brighter tone.

With all these tips, y our dining room should resonate with the joyful spirit of the moment.