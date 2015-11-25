A Perfect Hideout in the Lap of Nature

Planning to build a second home? Want to spend your weekends in a peaceful environment, away from the dust and cacophony of your urban existence? With the rapid improvement of modern facilities, it is now actually possible to set up your primary abode far away from the city’s limits, in the serenity of nature, especially if you mainly work from home.

In your quest to build an ideal getaway do not rush to get the project started right yet, not until you have gone through the details of this beautiful eco-friendly house in suburban Polivanova. Architect Aleksandr Zhydkov is known for his stunning environmentally friendly and sustainable designs and this one too proves to be another one of his odes to nature.