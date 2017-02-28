12 low-cost ways to give your home a modern look

Modern interior design is definitely one of the easiest looks to pull off on a small budget. This is because the modern aesthetic is built on a strong minimalist foundation. So to start, all you really need to do is strip away the decorative, ornate or just plain unnecessary elements that clutter up many a home. Yep, it's that easy!

The tricky part comes when you want to make your chosen space more than just an empty room. Because, of course, there is a difference between an empty room and a finished room with a minimalist decor. So, to get you started, today we present some of the cheapest little things you can do to implement a home makeover on a minimalist budget.