A tiny apartment that will teach you how to use colour

If you love bright and fresh home interiors, then you'll love this small Spanish apartment—it simply pops with colour! Spanish interior architects, Studiobmk, have pulled off this effect by creating a unique combination of bright colourful prints, patterns and tones against a neutral base. This is a home that could serve as a very useful guide for someone learning how to create bright splashes of colour in the home.

The home has just one bedroom, but it has a very spacious and breezy look that feels very cheerful and welcoming. Anyway, it's better to explain in photos! Let's begin our tour…