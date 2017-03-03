A family home unlike anything you've seen before

Today we're heading to Spain to explore a big multi-level home brimming with natural warmth. The primary structure has been designed with big bold lines and a combination of volumes that meet to create a homely feel.

The building site slopes and dips in an unusual way. While others may have levelled the block, Spanish architects Intra Arquitectos have built into the recesses in the site to create a sunken living room area and a lower-level garage. So if you love big warm family homes with a unique feel, come with us on a photo tour to have a look inside…