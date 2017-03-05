The naturally neutral apartment you'll wish was yours

There is nothing quite so calming as a neutral home filled with lots of natural textures. This combination also happens to be very good for small homes because a light or neutral interior generally expands our sense of space.

Today, we will show you a relatively small two-room apartment that shows how the walls and floor can be used to make a style statement in a small space. This means no decorative elements are gobbling up precious floor space. There are also lots of bespoke built-in furniture ideas that will appeal to owners of small homes. Fittingly, the home was designed by Polish interior designers and decorators who call themselves Perfect Space. Let's go on a photo tour…