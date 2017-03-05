Your browser is out-of-date.

The naturally neutral apartment you'll wish was yours

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
There is nothing quite so calming as a neutral home filled with lots of natural textures. This combination also happens to be very good for small homes because a light or neutral interior generally expands our sense of space.

Today, we will show you a relatively small two-room apartment that shows how the walls and floor can be used to make a style statement in a small space. This means no decorative elements are gobbling up precious floor space. There are also lots of bespoke built-in furniture ideas that will appeal to owners of small homes. Fittingly, the home was designed by Polish interior designers and decorators who call themselves Perfect Space. Let's go on a photo tour…

Wooden kitchen with a brushed concrete splashback

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
The kitchen has a warm, minimalist aesthetic. Much of this is due to the subtle combination of colours and textures in the room. The base cupboards are a subdued warm gold tone and the wall cupboards are made from wood. Note the raw concrete splashback. This is a popular look that combines industrial and minimalist influences.

Combined bedroom and living room

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
This is definitely one of the most interesting views of the home – particularly for those with one room apartments. The double bed is very neatly separated from the living area with the aid of a low wooden wall. This allows for light to flow throughout the small bedroom and living room while also providing some privacy. One of the coolest little features is the pull-down movie screen. This is a great way to hide away the media area. It also adds a touch of decadence to a small home.

Narrow home office

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
The home office is set up on a long and narrow built-in wooden unit. The built-in cupboard/desk follows the lines of the room to create a very streamlined look. It runs all the way to the ceiling and has a wide open space in the middle. This makes the area still feel quite open and bright. Finally, note the combination of brushed concrete and wood on show here.

Warm red ochre dining room

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
A red ochre feature wall gives the dining room a more stately air. The wall has a lightly textured surface that adds to the earthy appeal of the home. There are a series of tall and narrow wooden display shelves and a great industrial style ceiling light. This adds of course to the industrial aesthetic.

Smart small bathroom design

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
One of the best ways to make a small bathroom appear large is by installing custom fit cupboards. Here we have – again – some wooden wall mounted cupboards and a frameless mirror. The entire unit stretches the length of the small bathroom to create a cohesive, calming look. Note how this custom built approach creates the perfect space for a washing machine as well.

Smart hallway design with a little seating nook

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
We will end our tour with a glimpse of the little hallway entrance. It has a super cute little sitting nook surrounded by lots of built in cupboards. A wooden door and some extra decorative shelves complete the look.

For more small home inspiration, have a look at A modern Asian apartment with perfect neutral decor.

The space-saving Singapore flat renovated for S$40k
What do you think of the interior decor in this home?

No, Thanks