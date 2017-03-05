The naturally neutral apartment you'll wish was yours

There is nothing quite so calming as a neutral home filled with lots of natural textures. This combination also happens to be very good for small homes because a light or neutral interior generally expands our sense of space.
Today, we will show you a relatively small two-room apartment that shows how the walls and floor can be used to make a style statement in a small space. This means no decorative elements are gobbling up precious floor space. There are also lots of bespoke built-in furniture ideas that will appeal to owners of small homes. Fittingly, the home was designed by Polish interior designers and decorators who call themselves Perfect Space. Let's go on a photo tour…
The kitchen has a warm, minimalist aesthetic. Much of this is due to the subtle combination of colours and textures in the room. The base cupboards are a subdued warm gold tone and the wall cupboards are made from wood. Note the raw concrete splashback. This is a popular look that combines industrial and minimalist influences.
This is definitely one of the most interesting views of the home – particularly for those with one room apartments. The double bed is very neatly separated from the living area with the aid of a low wooden wall. This allows for light to flow throughout the small bedroom and living room while also providing some privacy. One of the coolest little features is the pull-down movie screen. This is a great way to hide away the media area. It also adds a touch of decadence to a small home.
The home office is set up on a long and narrow built-in wooden unit. The built-in cupboard/desk follows the lines of the room to create a very streamlined look. It runs all the way to the ceiling and has a wide open space in the middle. This makes the area still feel quite open and bright. Finally, note the combination of brushed concrete and wood on show here.
A red ochre feature wall gives the dining room a more stately air. The wall has a lightly textured surface that adds to the earthy appeal of the home. There are a series of tall and narrow wooden display shelves and a great industrial style ceiling light. This adds of course to the industrial aesthetic.
One of the best ways to make a small bathroom appear large is by installing custom fit cupboards. Here we have – again – some wooden wall mounted cupboards and a frameless mirror. The entire unit stretches the length of the small bathroom to create a cohesive, calming look. Note how this custom built approach creates the perfect space for a washing machine as well.
We will end our tour with a glimpse of the little hallway entrance. It has a super cute little sitting nook surrounded by lots of built in cupboards. A wooden door and some extra decorative shelves complete the look.
