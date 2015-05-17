A magical girls' bedroom in New York

Most children tend to be bursting at the seams with imagination, but if you can find the right environment to stimulate that creativity they’ll be even more full of ideas and positive energy than usual. That’s why managing to create a room that your children can fully engage with, and that gets them playing in a creative way rather than lounging in front of the TV, is such a rewarding achievement. One tip for doing this is to ensure the room contains as many individual points of interest as possible, rather than just being painted in their favourite colour and containing the toys they already own. The design of the room should be an aspect of their play in itself.

Going with a theme in your child’s interior is one route that can offer the option of including lots od quirky features that help give their imaginations a nudge. When a theme is followed with full commitment, it can have the effect of helping your children feel permanently immersed in a fantasy world. But even when a theme is more loosely implemented, it can still turn the bedroom from a place of necessity to a place of wonder.

The interior designers at Room Service UK travelled far outside their native land to create this twin bedroom for girls on Long Island, New York. Its theme is fairly subtle – woodland, complete with fairies – but it’s enough to bring a little extra magic into the room and into the lives of its two occupants.