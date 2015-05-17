A magical girls' bedroom in New York

Most children tend to be bursting at the seams with imagination, but if you can find the right environment to stimulate that creativity they’ll be even more full of ideas and positive energy than usual. That’s why managing to create a room that your children can fully engage with, and that gets them playing in a creative way rather than lounging in front of the TV, is such a rewarding achievement. One tip for doing this is to ensure the room contains as many individual points of interest as possible, rather than just being painted in their favourite colour and containing the toys they already own. The design of the room should be an aspect of their play in itself.
Going with a theme in your child’s interior is one route that can offer the option of including lots od quirky features that help give their imaginations a nudge. When a theme is followed with full commitment, it can have the effect of helping your children feel permanently immersed in a fantasy world. But even when a theme is more loosely implemented, it can still turn the bedroom from a place of necessity to a place of wonder.
The interior designers at Room Service UK travelled far outside their native land to create this twin bedroom for girls on Long Island, New York. Its theme is fairly subtle – woodland, complete with fairies – but it’s enough to bring a little extra magic into the room and into the lives of its two occupants.
Even in this narrow view of the room, there’s no shortage of interesting bits and pieces to capture and hold even the littlest of attention spans. But even though play has been prioritised, there’s plenty of room for careful design and colour planning too, with large quantities of thought clearly having been given to the pastel colour scheme that runs throughout.
Books can be a very magical thing for children (as, indeed, for adults also); transplanting them into fantastical bodies and faraway lands. This wonderful book case seems to reflect that anything-can-happen quality. After all, it is a tree bearing books as its fruit. If that’s possible, anything is.
This pretty pink curtain provides the perfect hiding place to sit and make secret plans (this lion’s clearly got the right idea). The tiny door on the wall is a fun touch that kids will love – see how long they sit and watch it waiting for someone to come out.
Using soft grey as the main colour for the walls, and restricting the patterned pink wallpaper to one side only, is a good way of preventing the look from becoming too overwhelmingly girly. And of course, the two shades suit each other perfectly.
Notice also that the fairy stencils all over the grey sections of wall have been carefully placed to look as if they’re interacting with their environment – for example, the little lady perching atop the light switch to cast a spell.
This charming owl lamp is perfectly in keeping with the enchanted woodland theme.