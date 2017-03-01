6 feng shui tips for a happy home entrance

Your entrance should look bright and smell fresh and pleasant at all times. If it doesn’t receive ample natural light, then install some bright artificial lights instead. To ensure a refreshing fragrance, keep a vase of sweet-smelling flowers near the main door or spray your favourite perfume in the entryway.

Keep the above-mentioned tips in mind and you'll have a happy home entrance in no time! For more wisdom, take a look at: 10 feng shui tricks to fill your home with positive energy