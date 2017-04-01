7 ways to get a zero-maintenance indoor garden

If you don't have a green thumb or simply don't want the hassle of tending to a big indoor garden, there are lots of alternatives. After all, green themes are in at the moment, but digging your fingers into fresh soil and tending to a real life garden isn't really for everyone. This can be particularly true for those trying to create an indoor garden in a small apartment where things can get really messy really fast.
So what are the alternatives? Well, there are lots of ways to create the look and feel of an abundant garden. Let's check out just seven indoor no-mess garden ideas. We bet some of them will surprise you!
An aquarium or fish tank is the ultimate indoor garden for neat freaks. Here we can see how stunning a green underwater garden can look when it's lit up with grow lights.
We aren't big fans of fake flowers because they can often look tacky. A far better alternative is some playful paper plants. The natural lines of the foliage gives a room the light, soulful quality of an indoor garden without all the hassle.
Cactus plants are extremely low maintenance once you learn how to tend to them. Make them into a garden display by scaling everything up and creating a collection with the perfect indoor pots. Just check out this indoor cactus garden by landscape designers Garden Studio.
How totally cool is this bamboo dividing wall! It sits on a bed of white stones and really livens up the room. Something like this could be created in a rental home by placing a few bamboo stalks in a row up against the wall too.
Terrariums are a classic choice for a no-mess indoor garden. They have made a comeback in recent years so there are all sorts of hanging containers available too. Make the look work by creating a collection of different sizes terrariums with a various collection of species.
A weekly bunch of flowers could easily be divided up into lots of smaller vases throughout the home. Alternatively, something like bamboo is great because it's really low maintenance and it will last forever.
If you have a neighbour with a lovely garden or just a green view, bring that greenery inside by strategically placing mirrors throughout the home.
