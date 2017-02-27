16 Instagram-worthy homes to give you ideas

Do you spend hours poring over Instagram pictures of impressive interiors, only to wonder why your home doesn’t look even remotely as chic, stylish or desirable? If you’re like me, you’ll find that life often gets in the way. We’re busy people, living busy lifestyles, and more often than not, you want an interior design solution that’s easy to create, time-efficient and practical.

Here at homify, we hear you! We’ve gathered 16 Instagram-worthy interiors that are simple, achievable and gorgeous. If your interior requires a makeover, facelift or update, then you’ve arrived at the right place. Ready to begin? Check out our swoon-worthy interiors below…