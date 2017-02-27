Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 Instagram-worthy homes to give you ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room Glass White
Loading admin actions …

Do you spend hours poring over Instagram pictures of impressive interiors, only to wonder why your home doesn’t look even remotely as chic, stylish or desirable? If you’re like me, you’ll find that life often gets in the way. We’re busy people, living busy lifestyles, and more often than not, you want an interior design solution that’s easy to create, time-efficient and practical.

Here at homify, we hear you! We’ve gathered 16 Instagram-worthy interiors that are simple, achievable and gorgeous. If your interior requires a makeover, facelift or update, then you’ve arrived at the right place. Ready to begin? Check out our swoon-worthy interiors below…

1. Perfectly tropical, with plenty of pizzazz, this chic, minimal and idyllic room boasts plenty of stylish ideas for you to emulate!

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room Glass White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

If you need assistance creating your ultimate dream living room, you can always chat to a professional interior designer. Find one here and get started today!

2. Stuck for space? This fold down bed-living room is perfectly designed to make the most of the compact area, offering maximum flexibility

City Pied a Terre, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern style bedroom
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

City Pied a Terre

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

3. Green is the ‘it’ colour for the season. Go ahead paint some walls and make a statement!

Cherry Creek Traditional with a Twist, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Eclectic style dining room
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

4. Simple and stylish, this compact dining area is elegant and alluring, with lots of space-saving ideas that could be implemented in your home

HDB Blk 429A Yishun, Renozone Interior design house Renozone Interior design house Scandinavian style dining room White
Renozone Interior design house

HDB Blk 429A Yishun

Renozone Interior design house
Renozone Interior design house
Renozone Interior design house

5. Want to make a statement? Pick one hue in plenty of different tones and create an eye-catching monochromatic interior scheme

Blue Velvet, Insides Insides Eclectic style living room Blue
Insides

Insides
Insides
Insides

6. Wall-mounted shelving, timber wall cladding and vintage pieces of furniture make this a definite Insta-worthy interior!

Apartamento com história no Flamengo, Da.Hora Arquitetura Da.Hora Arquitetura Eclectic style study/office
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura
Da.Hora Arquitetura

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An attention-grabbing dining room space is undeniably stylish! Opt for a combination of traditional and modern elements to create an individual aesthetic

VNC APARTAMENTO , Noura van Dijk Interior Design Noura van Dijk Interior Design Minimalist dining room
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design
Noura van Dijk Interior Design

8. Don’t forget the little ones in your life – this kid’s space is fun, cheery and sure to keep them busy

Wohn- und Designtrends 2016, Connox Connox Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

9. Like a set of well-positioned Tetris pieces, this compact kitchen is gorgeously assembled for maximum versatility and style

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten KitchenCabinets & shelves
Holzgeschichten

Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

10. Another fab kitchen, this cooking ‘cube’ is effortlessly ingenious

Breakfast Bar Katie Malik Interiors Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Katie Malik Interiors

Breakfast Bar

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

11. Primary colours abound in this Instagram-worthy bedroom setup that features a bright blue feature wall and yellow accents

une chambre printanière, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO BedroomAccessories & decoration
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

12. For an industrial touch add an exposed brick wall and contemporary artworks

Living room Polygon arch&des Minimalist living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

13. This micro loft has positioned the bathtub in the living room – meaning you can watch the latest movie on your projector, while you soak the day’s stressors away…

MicroLoft KD76, Alexander John Huston Alexander John Huston Modern living room
Alexander John Huston

Alexander John Huston
Alexander John Huston
Alexander John Huston

14. The ultimate shower, this large spa-esque wash space offers timber floors and seating, a huge rain showerhead, and almost too much space!

A Boundless Shower Space Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Sensearchitects Limited

A Boundless Shower Space

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

15. Scandinavian simplicity is employed in this picture perfect living room, with crisp white shades coordinated against myriad timber tones

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

16. For something different, why not explore some fabulous wall murals and paper that is sure to increase your home's individuality

Nature With A Personality Pixers Modern living room
Pixers

Nature With A Personality

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Would you like some more decorating and design inspiration? We think you should check out: 7 chic décor ideas your guests will want to copy

​5 cheap and easy ways you can improve your home yourself
Which interior design is your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks