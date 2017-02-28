This simple penthouse apartment will steal your heart

Would you like to see how the other half live? Situated on the 23rd floor of one of Zurich’s newest mixed-use buildings, we will today be touring an incredible residence. Known as The Great Gatsby’s penthouse, this 120-square-metre abode is nestled into the Hard Turm Park Tower in the former industrial area of west Zurich. Are you ready to swoon? This two-storey apartment has everything you’ll want and more! Designed by Dyer-Smith Frey, the abode is set up to accommodate modern individuals who enjoy a little peace and quiet, yet still desire the hustle and bustle of the city below them.
Employing bright eclectic pieces of furniture with open-plan living areas, the apartment is eye-catching, unique and vivacious. If you’re in the midst of your own home renovation and want some tips, check out the rest of the home tour below.
As we first step inside the penthouse home, we realise this is no ordinary abode. The designers have painted this space in a rich blue hue, the front and side doors are framed in a contrasting white shade, offering a spectacularly eye-catching ambience.
The hallway light is particularly attention-grabbing, with its recessed illumination, which delicately brightens the spacious corridor. In addition, this hall is a room in its own right; with wall-mounted timber shelving that supports painting and pictures, creating a gallery area to display art.
Attention to detail is carefully considered and implemented with thoughtfulness. At the end of the hall we see a retro, almost deco style console and mirror that work wonderfully as a small storage space for keys and mail, while breaking up the monotony of the blue wall hue.
The penthouse contains only one bedroom in its large 120-square-metre floor plan. Although this might seem too large an area for simply one sleeping space, it effortlessly maximises the floor plan to ensure occupants feel pampered and luxuriant at all times.
The bedroom is located on the upper floor of the apartment, and boasts some wonderfully expansive views out onto the city below.
The apartment has been designed with open-plan aesthetics, ensuring the interior flows and embraces a sense of movement throughout. From the dining room we can see into the cosy living area, along with the terrace are to the right.
Inside the kitchen the colour palette is subdued and warm. Beige and sand hues dominate the walls and backsplash, while the joinery is fitting free, chic and totally sleek. Ensuring everything is clutter free was a top priority, and overhead cupboards along with smart storage systems help achieve this.
Moving further into the lounge area we check out the retro Scandinavian design that offers contrasting navy furniture, set against cream walls and unique timber elements. Once again the recessed light fittings have been employed, softening the impact of any artificial light, and focusing on the natural sunlight that streams in through the ample windows.
The outdoor terrace and balcony is essential to the penthouse, and keeps the interior well lit. Large sliding doors can be opened up completely, evoking a sense of continuity with the exterior landscape.
The furniture is light and bright, with eye-catching blue tones and green plants that look both inviting and fashionable. These pieces are protected by the in-built windows that can be opened in summer, or closed during the chilly winter months.
For a quick bird’s eye we head upstairs to check out the bedroom and the absolutely incredible ceiling lamp that dangles between the double-height space.
Another highlight and standout feature of this home is the feature wall with its diamond motif. Additionally, the window seat is tucked away against the huge window, and provides spectacular panoramic views of the lush Swiss landscape.
Would you like to check out another penthouse home? Get ready to swoon over this apartment in London: Sky high living