This simple penthouse apartment will steal your heart

Would you like to see how the other half live? Situated on the 23rd floor of one of Zurich’s newest mixed-use buildings, we will today be touring an incredible residence. Known as The Great Gatsby’s penthouse, this 120-square-metre abode is nestled into the Hard Turm Park Tower in the former industrial area of west Zurich. Are you ready to swoon? This two-storey apartment has everything you’ll want and more! Designed by Dyer-Smith Frey, the abode is set up to accommodate modern individuals who enjoy a little peace and quiet, yet still desire the hustle and bustle of the city below them.

Employing bright eclectic pieces of furniture with open-plan living areas, the apartment is eye-catching, unique and vivacious. If you’re in the midst of your own home renovation and want some tips, check out the rest of the home tour below.