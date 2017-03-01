Your browser is out-of-date.

8 minimalist kitchens to inspire you to renew yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Störmer Range, Hehku Hehku Minimalist kitchen
You’ll know you’re a minimalist if you favour straight lines, clutter-free spaces, functional layouts and simple yet elegant aesthetics. Does this sound like you? If it does, then you’re going to love the cooking spaces we’ve gathered below.

Minimalism is all about paring back your ornamentation, flourishes and adornment. These are often added to decorative interiors to provide comfort, warmth and personality, but are in no way essential. We’re looking at 8 different kitchens, which each contain a unique edge and individuality, as well as practical arrangements and a pared-back atmosphere. 

Simple and achievable, we’re sure there is something to suit everyone, along with providing inspiration to those undertaking their own kitchen renovation or refurbishment.

1. Choosing colour

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist kitchen
Choosing the right colour is crucial to the success of your minimalist kitchen. However, you needn’t feel afraid of adding colour, as not all minimal spaces should be simply white. Add interesting lines, bright hues and combine with an overarching sense of clutter free aesthetics.

2. Working with your walls

casa xonar, studioarte studioarte Minimalist kitchen
So you want to add a little personal touch to your kitchen, but are unsure where to start. Look to your walls as a way to add individual elements, while keeping your joinery simple and functional.

3. Looking up

Clockwork Orange, FABRI FABRI Minimalist kitchen Multicolored
This fabulous kitchen embraces a bright orange hue for the overhead cupboards and extractor fan. Here the shelving is fitting free, offering a minimalist look with a joyful and personal touch.

4. Monochromatic beauty

Störmer Range, Hehku Hehku Minimalist kitchen
The designers of this kitchen have kept things simple with monochromatic hues including grey and white. This adds contrast, yet keeps the overall ambience clean and uncomplicated.

5. Everything in its right place

D. João IV, Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio Lda Pedro Ferreira Architecture Studio Lda Minimalist kitchen Beige
This wonderfully minimalist kitchen is hidden in an alcove, contributing a sense of practicality and cleanliness. The über-modern cooking space contrasts the heritage architecture well and is a goof example of how this combination of styles can work in your favour.

6. The galley kitchen

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Long galley kitchens work especially well when they are kept clean and simple. A far cry from their maritime counterparts, these domestic kitchen designs are effortlessly stylish and sure to work well in a compact or space-poor home.

7. Working with timber

Casa em Guimarães, 3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda 3H _ Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos, Lda Minimalist kitchen Wood White
Don’t forget timber! Wood works brilliantly in minimal cooking areas, adding warmth to especially clean lines and strong architectural forms.

8. Adding decorations

White handleless kitchen in Leeds homify Minimalist kitchen
Who says a minimal kitchen can’t boast some personalisation through decorations? The key is to keep it simple and add your ornaments slowly to avoid overcrowding the space. Floral blooms and wall hanging are a nice touch, while a well-placed fruit bowl doesn’t go astray wither.

Did any of these pique your interest? If you’d like to learn more about kitchen design, check out: 6 L-shaped kitchens perfect for small apartments

12 low-cost ways to give your home a modern look
Which kitchen would best suit your home?

