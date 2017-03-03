The colourful modern apartment you'll want to copy

Colour is undeniably one of the most important aesthetic instruments in the designer’s toolkit. Not only does it influence the way we live, it exudes certain moods, vibes and ambience. A sub-conscious device that can truly sway the overall atmosphere and aura of a home, colour is essential to creating personality or imparting originality.

Today’s Ideabook takes us inside a Scandinavian-inspired dwelling that utilises an eclectic palette of bright shades and retro hues. Striking, stunning and pure, this characterful home is definitely a standout property.

Urbane, elegant and comfortable, this vibrant apartment is a must-see! Sure to impress and delight, we’re so happy to take a tour of this truly charming apartment. Let’s take a look!