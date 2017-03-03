The colourful modern apartment you'll want to copy

Colour is undeniably one of the most important aesthetic instruments in the designer’s toolkit. Not only does it influence the way we live, it exudes certain moods, vibes and ambience. A sub-conscious device that can truly sway the overall atmosphere and aura of a home, colour is essential to creating personality or imparting originality.
Today’s Ideabook takes us inside a Scandinavian-inspired dwelling that utilises an eclectic palette of bright shades and retro hues. Striking, stunning and pure, this characterful home is definitely a standout property.
Urbane, elegant and comfortable, this vibrant apartment is a must-see! Sure to impress and delight, we’re so happy to take a tour of this truly charming apartment. Let’s take a look!
What do you think of this bright and lively home? Amazingly playful and cheery, we absolutely adore the characterful interior, with its range of eye-catching features. The apartment itself has been lovingly restored, with spectacular original architectural features such as the scalloped ceiling.
The flooring is timber and covered in a satin finish, along with large open windows that are enhanced thanks to the white colour scheme. Bright geometric shapes have also been painted on a range of walls throughout the house, adding an eclectic aesthetic that's both original and unique.
Following the Scandinavian theme of white walls and timber floors, the kitchen is definitely no slouch in the design stakes. Compact yet usable, the kitchen planners have employed a titanium white colour scheme that is both slick and sleek! Full-size appliances add practicality, while floor to ceiling joinery imparts a clutter free aesthetic boasting plenty of storage for all manner of cooking appurtenances.
We also see the yellow cube that has been painted on the wall, following the theme seen in the larger living room above. Let's take a look at the rest of the home…
In the small hallway between the living room and kitchen the yellow painted shapes have been changed to a dusty viridian hue. This enlightens the doorway, and offers occupants an interesting, eye-catching way to move between rooms.
As we peek into the bathroom, we're also able to see the charming floor tiles that work beautifully paired with a circular mirror and simple vanity.
In the first image of the living room, it was almost impossible to see that this space actually contains a small snug and workspace. Set up with a glass trestle table and seating area, the area is perfect for completing a little work, while benefitting from the huge volume of natural light that streams in through the windows.
The furniture is retro and exciting, with a fun vibe that emanates throughout the home. Wall-mounted shelving is wonderfully placed to hold books and curios, while the eye-catching artwork looks elegant and cheerful against the crisp white walls.
With a strong Scandinavian aesthetic, the bedroom is bright, versatile yet also alluring and comfy. The colourful geometric shapes are seen yet again, only in a unique green hue this time. Perfectly graceful, each element has been carefully considered and added to produce a liveable yet vivacious room.
Back in the main kitchen area, we check out the small dining space that looks eclectic and inviting. Do you like hosting events? If so, you'll adore the simplicity of this space, along with the warm and inviting ambience that is assisted by woollen throw rugs, timber cafe chairs and a suspended light fitting.
For one last peek before we end the tour we head into the living room to see how simple accessories can make a huge difference to the overall atmosphere of the home. The delicate black chair works nicely against the mirrored magazine holder, while the wall art is monochromatic and truly beautiful.
Did you like this bright and vivacious home? If you’d like to see another, check out: A chic retro home renovated for only S$75k