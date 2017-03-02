11 things we learned from Scandinavian interior design

Say what you will about Scandinavian culture, but never doubt the Nordic ability to innovate and design in a way that produces timelessly chic and effortlessly cool results. Scandinavian interior design is one of the finest. It is refined, practical and simple – utilising a ‘less is more’ approach that manages to traverse the gap between comfort and minimalism.

Dedicated to producing homes that are welcoming, warm and hospitable, Scandinavian design manages to offer beauty, serenity and functionality, without foregoing harmony or uncomplicated aesthetics.

We often look to the Scandinavians to inspire our homes, and today we’re paying homage to this powerful and enduring style by looking at 11 of the most important things we’ve learned from our Northern Hemisphere-situated brothers and sisters.