Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 things we learned from Scandinavian interior design

press profile homify press profile homify
Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Say what you will about Scandinavian culture, but never doubt the Nordic ability to innovate and design in a way that produces timelessly chic and effortlessly cool results. Scandinavian interior design is one of the finest. It is refined, practical and simple – utilising a ‘less is more’ approach that manages to traverse the gap between comfort and minimalism.

Dedicated to producing homes that are welcoming, warm and hospitable, Scandinavian design manages to offer beauty, serenity and functionality, without foregoing harmony or uncomplicated aesthetics.

We often look to the Scandinavians to inspire our homes, and today we’re paying homage to this powerful and enduring style by looking at 11 of the most important things we’ve learned from our Northern Hemisphere-situated brothers and sisters.

1. Timber tones and white hues are a match made in heaven

6534 라플란드 내추럴 모던 원목 침대, 시더스디자인그룹 시더스디자인그룹 Scandinavian style bedroom
시더스디자인그룹

시더스디자인그룹
시더스디자인그룹
시더스디자인그룹

These two really are a perfect married couple. Timber tones of all shades looks effortlessly chic when paired with fresh white hues, and work within virtually any interior space. If there is one thing we’ve learnt from Nordic design, it’s that these two colours are simply meant to be!

2. Paring-back your décor is everything

It's All Wet Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Sensearchitects Limited

It's All Wet

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

When you decide to decorate and design your interior, try not to go overboard. Less really is more in Scandinavian homes – and this well-held truth translates throughout each and every room. Choose your pieces with care and consideration, and always keep the bigger picture in mind.

3. You don’t need to be afraid to be eclectic

Living room Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

All that being said, Scandinavian interiors certainly aren’t boring. Impart a sense of your personality through interesting pieces of well-constructed furniture, eclectic objet d’art and gorgeous accessories.

4. Comfort is important

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Scandinavian interiors are based on a few key truths – spaces should be practical, furniture well made and living areas usable. If you’re room isn’t comfortable, you aren’t designing it right!

5. Colour is okay!

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Nordic interiors might be dominated with white hues and light fresh tones, but that doesn’t mean colour doesn’t also play an important role. Don’t be afraid to add bursts of your favourite shade.

6. Your space should be functional, open and well ventilated

Écrin chic au coeur du Marais, Catherine Plumet Interiors Catherine Plumet Interiors Eclectic style dining room
Catherine Plumet Interiors

Catherine Plumet Interiors
Catherine Plumet Interiors
Catherine Plumet Interiors

Rooms and home layouts should work in a cohesive and practical manner. Look at the position of your furniture and remember to ventilate rooms often.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Clutter should be minimised

So wird Ihr Wohnzimmer zum Lieblingsplatz!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style living room Wood White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Clutter is not a desirable trait for any interior space, but particularly in Scandinavian design where liveability, order and organisation are favoured.

8. Storage is essential

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Further to the aforementioned point, to reduce your clutter you need to implement sufficient storage. Look at adding cupboards and furniture that helps you organise your spaces, along with reorganising and ordering anything existing.

9. It works particularly well in small spaces

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Scandinavian interiors aren’t simply for lavishly large apartments and opulent villas – this design works particularly well in small and compact homes too!

10. Plush textiles are essential

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern style bedroom
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Throw rugs, cushions, upholstered seating, and tufted furniture are all part of creating a comfortable space to live. Add these items if you want your home to exude ‘comfy Scandinavian chic’.

11. Luxury goes hand-in-hand with practicality

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

It’s all well and good to feel luxurious in your home, but Scandinavian design also places a high importance on practicality. Blend these two essential traits together to ensure your domestic setup is both liveable and lavish.

If you’d like more Scandinavian interior inspo – check out: Cool Scandinavian Interiors: get the look!

The Asian flat that will make you feel calm
What do you love (or loathe) about Scandinavian-inspired design?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks