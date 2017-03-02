11 things we learned from Scandinavian interior design

Say what you will about Scandinavian culture, but never doubt the Nordic ability to innovate and design in a way that produces timelessly chic and effortlessly cool results. Scandinavian interior design is one of the finest. It is refined, practical and simple – utilising a ‘less is more’ approach that manages to traverse the gap between comfort and minimalism.
Dedicated to producing homes that are welcoming, warm and hospitable, Scandinavian design manages to offer beauty, serenity and functionality, without foregoing harmony or uncomplicated aesthetics.
We often look to the Scandinavians to inspire our homes, and today we’re paying homage to this powerful and enduring style by looking at 11 of the most important things we’ve learned from our Northern Hemisphere-situated brothers and sisters.
These two really are a perfect married couple. Timber tones of all shades looks effortlessly chic when paired with fresh white hues, and work within virtually any interior space. If there is one thing we’ve learnt from Nordic design, it’s that these two colours are simply meant to be!
When you decide to decorate and design your interior, try not to go overboard. Less really is more in Scandinavian homes – and this well-held truth translates throughout each and every room. Choose your pieces with care and consideration, and always keep the bigger picture in mind.
All that being said, Scandinavian interiors certainly aren’t boring. Impart a sense of your personality through interesting pieces of well-constructed furniture, eclectic objet d’art and gorgeous accessories.
Scandinavian interiors are based on a few key truths – spaces should be practical, furniture well made and living areas usable. If you’re room isn’t comfortable, you aren’t designing it right!
Nordic interiors might be dominated with white hues and light fresh tones, but that doesn’t mean colour doesn’t also play an important role. Don’t be afraid to add bursts of your favourite shade.
Rooms and home layouts should work in a cohesive and practical manner. Look at the position of your furniture and remember to ventilate rooms often.
Clutter is not a desirable trait for any interior space, but particularly in Scandinavian design where liveability, order and organisation are favoured.
Further to the aforementioned point, to reduce your clutter you need to implement sufficient storage. Look at adding cupboards and furniture that helps you organise your spaces, along with reorganising and ordering anything existing.
Scandinavian interiors aren’t simply for lavishly large apartments and opulent villas – this design works particularly well in small and compact homes too!
Throw rugs, cushions, upholstered seating, and tufted furniture are all part of creating a comfortable space to live. Add these items if you want your home to exude ‘comfy Scandinavian chic’.
It’s all well and good to feel luxurious in your home, but Scandinavian design also places a high importance on practicality. Blend these two essential traits together to ensure your domestic setup is both liveable and lavish.
