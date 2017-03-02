The Asian flat that will make you feel calm

Some things never go out of fashion when it comes to designing or decorating a home. For instance, everyone loves spacious and bright interiors, cosy and stylish furniture and colours which inspire and soothe at the same time. So today, we bring you one such apartment rendered by the architects at The Ashleys. Adequate glass windows and elegant wooden elements ensure that this home feels warm and cheerful throughout. Designs are neat, and the artificial lighting used is very modern and powerful. Minimalistic decor and sober colours in most places make the flat inviting and breathable. The bedrooms are vibrant, though, and the bathrooms flaunt the latest fixtures. Intrigued to see more? Let's take a look…
This image is wonderful proof of how bright and positive the home is. Smooth white walls, large windows, and a tasteful mix of functional and decorative lighting ensure that the interiors look airy and spacious. Stylish accessories add character to the room.
Sleek and simple wooden sofas with cosy beige upholstery offer ample seating space in the living area. Printed cushions add colour, while the modern coffee table and flowers make socialising beautiful! The beams across the false ceiling lend visual depth here.
An open-plan layout allows the dining space to merge with the living area, making the flat seem expansive and welcoming. This way, light flows easily from one part to another. We also love the stark simplicity and elegance of the dark wooden dining furniture. It contrasts with the white environment nicely, besides offering warmth.
Large, with ample space in which to move around, the kitchen celebrates the richness of dark wood. Numerous cabinets and drawers offer sufficient storage space, while the granite countertops and backsplash zones fill the kitchen with personality. Expansive windows welcome sunlight from two sides, and modern appliances make culinary chores a dream.
Energetic splashes of green on the bedspread, as well as some of the cushions, make this bedroom youthful and lively. The rust brown cushions complement the different greens nicely, while the stylish wooden furniture makes the ambiance warm and inviting. We love how the corner near the window has been utilised to accommodate a wall-mounted study desk and chair!
Deep and bright shades of blue lend oodles of serenity and charm to this simple bedroom. The wooden elements are sleek, simple and practical. Decorative vases and elegant candles lend aesthetic appeal, too.
Mosaic tiles in sandy hues, an elegant sink counter and mellow lighting are the highlights of this pretty bathroom. Simple but chic wooden surfaces make the atmosphere warm and cosy, while flowers and trendy fixtures ensure that daily routines become pleasurable.
The sunken space you see in front can be used for both bathing and showering with equal ease. Note how mosaic tiles in two different sizes lend visual depth here. Contemporary fixtures promise convenience, while the presence of flowers, aromatic oils and bath salts evoke a spa-like experience.
Soothing, creamy white tones and ultramodern fixtures ensure that this bathroom feels cosy, convenient and refreshing. It is quite spacious and the slim wooden racks under the sink are perfect for organising towels, toiletries and robes.
We reserved the beauty of the entrance until last! It's stunning how the main door of the apartment seamlessly blends in with the rest of the wall cladding, creating a unique and uniform look. Wood fills the space with tons of warmth.
