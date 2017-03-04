The space-saving Singapore flat renovated for S$40k

The Boathouse Residences sit beside Upper Serangoon Road, within walking distance to Punggol Park and located scenically alongside the Seangoon River. Of the 493 apartments that sit inside this luxury housing development we’ll today be taking a peek inside just one. This renovated abode has been totally reinvigorated by interior designers EightyTwo, and is a creative rethinking of the original, compact home.

The condominium was finished in 2015, so thankfully the existing layout is modern and does not require any alteration. However, the property is rather compact and because of this certain space saving additions have been incorporated. Although we’re not sure of the exact size of this flat, it is in the vicinity of 60m2 to 80m2. For this size, the designers have designed the new interior for the very reasonable price of S$40k.

Would you like to see the finished product? Read on below, and see if you can find a few feature elements to inspire your own dwelling.