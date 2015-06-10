Guide to choosing the perfect living room seating

Whether you live in a studio apartment, a small flat, large terrace home, or country manor house, living room furniture, specifically seating, is paramount to the enjoyment of your domestic space. The living room is a crucial and central location to one’s home: it provides comfort, space to relax, unwind, and a place to socialise with friends and family. Picking your seating is one of the biggest furniture decisions you will make. You want to ensure your choice creates a convivial presence, is practical, and suits the demographic of your household. There is no point investing in a stunning white modular sofa if you have a gaggle of little ones who will smear Play-doh, bolognaise, or other questionable substances onto it at the first opportunity. Your seating is also a statement, and can evoke a sense of who you are, and heighten your design nous. Think about the colours you are interested in, the style, and the size. Furthermore, ensure you choose something that is well-manufactured, and of course, stylish.

For some added inspiration, and some handy hints, take a look at the following examples below, and choose your living room seating with confidence.