7 examples of stylish tiled splashbacks

The splashback—an often overlooked necessity of kitchen design. These days there are all manner of different designs and styles available for your cooking space. From marbles to mosaics, mirrored to metallic, choosing a splashback can be daunting to say the least. Today on homify, we are going back to basics and looking at a time-honoured kitchen classic: the tiled splashback. Now, these tiled walls aren’t just for decoration, nor are they there to differentiate your cooking space. A tiled splashback provides protection for your wall, and creates a wet space to catch all the various cooking and dishwater that finds its way out of the frying pan or sink.
If you are considering a tiled splashback, take a peek at the following seven examples below, and ensure you choose a design which suits your tastes, and interior aesthetic.
This contemporary kitchen radiates appeal—replete with white cabinetry that emphasises its linear form, the geometric essence of this space works remarkably well with the brick-patterned splashback which is more traditional in style. This is a cook’s kitchen; it is built for practicality and usability, and it looks fantastic doing just that. Think light timber floorboards, simple handle-free joinery, oversized fridge and freezer, contrasting black stone worktop, and traditional tiled splashback.
The checkerboard tile pattern, a time-honoured and age-defying trend—this pattern not only looks fabulous, but also enhances the space with its usability and effortless style. This kitchen is just oozing elegance and country charm, from the hanging utensils to the mint green cabinetry, the space is both classic and contemporary. If you want to include a checkerboard tile in your own home, try mixing and matching your two colours, perhaps choose one that is a neutral colour such as white, and the other a richer or deeper shade, such as green or blue. If you want to create a subtle space, ensure you pick two colours that aren’t too dissimilar from each other, and you will be guaranteed a timeless and stylish splashback.
Who says a splashback needs to be a certain height? This kitchen is fabulously practical and stylish with a splashback only two tiles high. The granite worktop encompasses a small splashback which leads into the tiles that not only look great, but are useful in creating a stylish country atmosphere.
If tiling your splashback isn’t enough, why not tile the entire wall? This extremely stylish space from Simon Benjamin Furniture looks fabulous and incorporates cottage character with all the modern conveniences you would expect in a contemporary kitchen. Brickwork-style antique white tiles create an ambience of practicality and tradition, while the pale blue tone of the joinery infuses homeliness and warmth.
In this kitchen, the tiled splashback is contained within the range or stove area. A true statement within the room, this large stove is excellently enclosed within a brick fireplace-cum-chimney. The designer's have utilised the heritage elements of the room with an industrial aesthetic and the result is a space that not only looks excellent, but is usable and functional.
Reminiscent of fish scales, this interesting splashback acts as a statement for the entire space. If you are going to incorporate a splashback that is original and statement making, ensure the rest of your space is simple and elegant. This kitchen space employs a white colour scheme with a gorgeous marble worktop, and coordinating white joinery. The notable items in this space are the metallic light fittings, the industrial barstools, and of course the blue tiled splashback.
This kitchen has utilised a trendy stone style tile for its splashback. Stone tiles are generally a composite made of many different finely ground stones that are then re-set into a mould to give the desired appearance and colour of cut masonry. In this kitchen, the stone tiles work well to coordinate with the surrounding cream cabinetry and timber worktop.