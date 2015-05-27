7 examples of stylish tiled splashbacks

The splashback—an often overlooked necessity of kitchen design. These days there are all manner of different designs and styles available for your cooking space. From marbles to mosaics, mirrored to metallic, choosing a splashback can be daunting to say the least. Today on homify, we are going back to basics and looking at a time-honoured kitchen classic: the tiled splashback. Now, these tiled walls aren’t just for decoration, nor are they there to differentiate your cooking space. A tiled splashback provides protection for your wall, and creates a wet space to catch all the various cooking and dishwater that finds its way out of the frying pan or sink.

If you are considering a tiled splashback, take a peek at the following seven examples below, and ensure you choose a design which suits your tastes, and interior aesthetic.