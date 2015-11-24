A Family-Friendly City Home

The entrance hall is but a little passage with direct accesses to the living room, ground floor guest room and indoor garage. The mono stringer wooden staircase is built following the contemporary theme of the house. Though space saving in nature, mono stringer staircase with large boulders spreading around the hallway cannot be considered too child friendly an option in this otherwise splendid example of an urban family home. The house also has roof top solar panels, which according to the architect, is capable of offsetting about 10 percent of the house’s monthly energy bills.

All in all, Shinmachi House boasts of an excellent design that makes optimal usage of space. It is built within a limited budget and is meant for the city dwellers who want to have a comfortable abode for themselves and their family members without burning holes in their pockets.

