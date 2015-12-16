5 Remarkable Camouflaged Homes!

This mountain resort designed by Peter Pichler Architecture is another one that uses the power of mirrors to the fullest extent. If it seems too radical from the outside, let me tell you it is quite simplistic in its built and minimal in its décor. The only thing that sets it apart is the skilful usage of shiny surfaces that continually reflect the changing face of Dolomite.

The exterior walls have been UV coated to avoid collisions with birds. The surrounding apple orchard helps to make the atmosphere even prettier. This is a vacation home in Northern Italy available for holiday rental. So, if you wish to have a first-hand experience of the building before choosing to build one for yourself then you can book your stay there in advance.