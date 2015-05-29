How do I create a dark and edgy interior?

An abundance of time and interest is placed on how to create a light and bright interior, but what if that is simply not your cup of tea? Today on homify we will be looking at a range of designs that have baulked the common trend—ones that have infused a home with rich, edgy, and intriguing shades, instead of neutral and muted hues. A dark interior does not necessarily mean a room devoid of natural light, or a space without brightness; a domestic interior can evoke a moody and mysterious ambience whilst remaining warm, comfortable, and well-lit. When creating a dark interior, the key is to balance the deep and rich tones with contrasting elements of white and strong colour. Think obsidian, ultramarine and black, combined with metallic tones, neon hues, and bright statement lights.

If white, neutral or placid interior colour schemes put you to sleep, take a look at the following examples below, and begin planning your transition to the dark side. Moreover, use these examples to inspire your own creatively eclectic interior design, which will inspire, enthral and enchant.