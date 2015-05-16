A dreamlike interior in Barcelona

Walking into this sweet and whimsical Barcelona apartment by Global Projects must be a lot like walking into a dream; a good one, of course. Featuring a light colour palette heavily dominated by pastels, this interior works its magic through means of swathes of pale, flowing fabric, dove grey walls and tons of quirky little ornaments and unexpected details straight out of a dream.
Setting the mood for the rest of the apartment, this view of the living room sets up many of the themes that will be key throughout the other rooms. The whole space is imbued with an ever so slightly ethereal quality thanks to the pale blue light that filters through those gauzy curtains. All colours used are kept light and soft, bringing a gentle touch of spring to the look. This is enhanced by the understated grey walls, which will feature in all the other rooms as well. The pale floors and predominately white furniture will also be recurring aspects.
These silvery lamps are the ideal accent to the look of the living room. Hanging low like a trio of oversized metallic bubbles, they simply serve to reinforce the pleasingly strange atmosphere around them.
It’s the attention to detail that really pulls this interior together. All the colours used are carefully selected to coordinate with one another, although there’s no outright matching to be seen anywhere. Take, for example, these fragile paper globes and the multi-coloured cushions just visible in the background. The colour scheme is consistently soft and pastel-heavy, but manages to steer clear of being overly matchy-matchy by employing subtle differences in shade and by using accent colours sparingly.
This view of the room gives an even better sense of all the different elements that have come together to make the look work so well. Flowers and big textual prints are key to achieving just the right cute and comforting vibe.
In the kitchen, less is definitely more. A simple lamp and some pretty bunches of flowers are enough to bring these simple white units in line with the delicate look of the rest of the home. And that pretty glass-panelled door helps, too.
The strong visual style of the rest of the apartment remains consistent in the bedroom, where near-transparent curtains once again softly tint the light that fills the room, this time in a dusky pink shade. There’s more lavender to be seen here (just visible on the dressing table), and again the only divergences from the prevailing white and grey colour scheme comes in the form of pastels.
This wooden text seems a fitting way to finish this ideabook, seeming to be both a piece of generalised advice and a description of the apartment itself.