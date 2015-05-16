A dreamlike interior in Barcelona

Setting the mood for the rest of the apartment, this view of the living room sets up many of the themes that will be key throughout the other rooms. The whole space is imbued with an ever so slightly ethereal quality thanks to the pale blue light that filters through those gauzy curtains. All colours used are kept light and soft, bringing a gentle touch of spring to the look. This is enhanced by the understated grey walls, which will feature in all the other rooms as well. The pale floors and predominately white furniture will also be recurring aspects.