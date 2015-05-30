6 stylish options for brilliant bedroom lighting

Getting the light right in a bedroom can be a tricky and often daunting task. Nowadays our bedrooms aren’t simply for resting one’s head after a long day, and getting some shut-eye. These days sleeping quarters are so much more. They are multi-functional spaces that encompass studies, storage, dressing rooms, living areas, and more. Creating a bedroom that is restful as well as practical for all of its other uses can be more than simply a lamp on the wall, or a dangling bulb from the ceiling. Generally, soft lighting is excellent for sleeping: it is mood inducing, and develops a warm ambience. However too little light in the bedroom can be disastrous if you use the space to read, work, or study. When fixing the light in your bedroom, you first need to narrow down exactly how the space will be used. Consider the height of your ceilings, the wattage of your globes, and the décor or style you wish to achieve. Primarily, your bedroom should be for resting, and it is often a good idea to consider multiple lights to satisfy the multiple room uses.

For some extra inspiration, and a few stylish tips, check out the following examples below, and ensure your sleeping space is cosy, atmospheric, calm, and functional.