6 stylish options for brilliant bedroom lighting

Getting the light right in a bedroom can be a tricky and often daunting task. Nowadays our bedrooms aren’t simply for resting one’s head after a long day, and getting some shut-eye. These days sleeping quarters are so much more. They are multi-functional spaces that encompass studies, storage, dressing rooms, living areas, and more. Creating a bedroom that is restful as well as practical for all of its other uses can be more than simply a lamp on the wall, or a dangling bulb from the ceiling. Generally, soft lighting is excellent for sleeping: it is mood inducing, and develops a warm ambience. However too little light in the bedroom can be disastrous if you use the space to read, work, or study. When fixing the light in your bedroom, you first need to narrow down exactly how the space will be used. Consider the height of your ceilings, the wattage of your globes, and the décor or style you wish to achieve. Primarily, your bedroom should be for resting, and it is often a good idea to consider multiple lights to satisfy the multiple room uses.
For some extra inspiration, and a few stylish tips, check out the following examples below, and ensure your sleeping space is cosy, atmospheric, calm, and functional.
Lamps can make or break a space—with the right lighting the room is calm, inviting and luxurious, and this example is a wonderful illustration of that. Built into the bedhead, these lamps glow downwards onto the side table and inject a warmth and comfort into the space. Subtle enough to give an air of cordiality, yet bold enough to look like a stylish accessory, these lamps are an excellent choice for this small and compact space.
Classic, timeless, magnificent, and sophisticated—this beautifully designed space by Woadden Nash Interiors is a brilliant example of how side lamps can become an integral aspect of the bedroom design. Firstly, start with two wall mounted lights which illuminate both upwards and downwards. Secondly, add two statement making side lamps that are oversized and richly coloured. These table lamps coordinate perfectly with the upholstered bedhead, textured wall, and sumptuous sheets.
Your side lamps need not be bland or boring table lamps, this statement illumination wonderfully injects pizzazz and elegance into the space while creating an attention-grabbing feature for the room. Think asymmetrically, and incorporate one hanging side lamp, a tall vase of flowers, some downlights, and plenty of rich textured fabrics for an interesting and luxurious space.
If opulent and lavish interiors are your cup of tea, then you will adore this sumptuous bedroom. Made to accommodate the most discerning of individuals, this bedroom is replete with an upholstered satin wall, contrasting black and white sheets, charcoal and cream colour scheme, and of course a luxurious gold chandelier. This chandelier is wonderfully in-keeping with the architecture of the home, but also coordinates with the side table lamps which are slightly deco in style and infuse a little modernity to the space.
When we think of downlights we often imagine them in our kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces, not necessarily our bedrooms. This example illustrates how downlights can actually work exceptionally well to create a crisp and contemporary space. Mixed with industrial furniture, these sleeping quarters are perfect for calm and serene relaxation.
A statement chandelier is an excellent way to enliven a space and bring a little pizzazz and character into the bedroom. This beautiful and unusual light fitting is elegant, contemporary, and eye-catching. The soft LED lights project a whimsical ambience, and match perfectly with the floor to ceiling chiffon curtains. Simply coordinate with crisp white bed linen, off-white colour scheme, giant floor mirror, and stylish sofa with modern coffee table, for a space that oozes 5-star luxury and opulence.