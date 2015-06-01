Excellent shoe storage ideas for the home

In almost every hallway, there is a problem with shoe storage. Generally we don’t tend to organise our entrance halls in the same way we organise other seemingly more important areas of our home. But let’s face it, shoes are smelly, cumbersome, a trip hazard, and generally a huge hassle in your front entranceway or corridor. It’s time to give our shoes somewhere to hang out: a space within our domestic spaces, which will ensure they are organised neatly and efficiently.

Take a gander over the following examples below, and get some inspiration for your shoe storage, and start organising your entrance and hallway today.