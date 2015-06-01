Excellent shoe storage ideas for the home

In almost every hallway, there is a problem with shoe storage. Generally we don’t tend to organise our entrance halls in the same way we organise other seemingly more important areas of our home. But let’s face it, shoes are smelly, cumbersome, a trip hazard, and generally a huge hassle in your front entranceway or corridor. It’s time to give our shoes somewhere to hang out: a space within our domestic spaces, which will ensure they are organised neatly and efficiently.
Take a gander over the following examples below, and get some inspiration for your shoe storage, and start organising your entrance and hallway today.
In this compact home, the space underneath the stairs was very cleverly converted into a smart space to store the household shoes. Shoes can be stinky, let’s face it, they get used everyday, and more often than not they are worn everyday and can easily emit an unpleasant odour. For this reason we tend to want our shoes placed in an area that is out of sight. This drawer is a perfect way to keep all of those shoes out of the way of the front door, but still ensure they are within easy reach and accessible.
The clothes valet, or butler stand is a timeless classic—this handy and attractive piece of furniture is an excellent way to store one’s shoes for the coming day, or simply have an outfit at the ready. Perfect for a suit for both men and women, the butler valet generally consists of a hanging rack, small dish for accessories, a pants rail, and a shoe rack. Clothes stands and valets have been around for centuries, and were a popular piece of furniture for the refined and wealthy gentleman. These days they are an excellent way to infuse a useful and attractive piece of furniture into your dressing room or bedroom.
The rustic home undoubtedly needs somewhere to keep those wellingtons and other outdoor shoes, and this space is just perfect. Replete with all the rustic and country charm you would expect, this stunningly handy space is a great way to keep those shoes out of the way and in an easy reach location. Choose reclaimed timber for your shelving, and use a rough and raw finish for an authentic rustic ambience.
A room that Imelda Marcos herself would be proud of, this stunning space is large enough for all of your shoe storage needs. If you are lucky enough to possess a Sex and the City sized wardrobe or dressing room, make sure you create an area for your shoes. Shoes can easily be forgotten and neglected in a wardrobe, ensure you can see each and every pair, buy supplying them with trendy and convenient shelving.
The space underneath the stairs is often a mess of bits and bobs and general household clutter. Ensure your space is utilised efficiently by incorporating some stylish and handy drawers into the space. These are recessive and act as a perfect way to store not only shoes, but also other belongings, and any loose odds and ends.
Shoes are often left by the front door causing clutter, and waiting for a poor individual to trip over, and curse the lack of good storage space within the house. If you have a large entry hall, such as this one designed by Keir Townsend, why not incorporate some large floor to ceiling cupboards in-keeping with your current décor. This works wonderfully and offers plentiful storage as well as a simple place to store shoes, coats and other appurtenances.