Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 perfect neutral dining rooms

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Rustic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

The dining room is easily the centrepiece of one’s home. Not simply an area to gather friends and family for a meal, it is a statement of luxury and conviviality. Practical and desirable, a well-designed dining room has the ability to transform a residence from average living space to efficient entertainment destination.

Taking many different shapes and forms, we’ll today be taking a look at neutral eating spaces and their ability to offer timeless elegance within any abode. Neutral tones are perfect for the amateur designer, while refined enough to impart some serious design nous within your space. Enduring and tranquil, muted tones come in a range of options. 

Are you considering a domestic makeover? If you need some inspiration you’ve definitely come to the right place. Read on below and start planning your dining room refurbishment today!

1. This simple space is sure to impress your guests with its delicate tones and eye-catching statement light fitting

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern dining room
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

2. Ideal for those who want a neutral room with some character, this next example boasts darker seating and a charming wallpaper motif

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Want to make a statement? Enhance your neutral dining room with a statement wall of textured charcoal timber

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Simple and cosy, this timber and white setup is subtle and timeless

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. An enduring combination of Eames seating and simple timber furniture means this room is sure to stand the test of time

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Grey is an oft-overlooked hue that coordinates elegantly with light birch finishes

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Spacious and uber-chic, our next dining space makes the most of its views by opting for a simple colourless aesthetic

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist dining room Grey
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Luxury Apartment Combination

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

8. Fancy something rustic? Our next neutral dining room is bucolic and beautiful, with plenty of finishes that catch the eye and create a comforting ambience.

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

9.If you prefer a darker aesthetic, opt for deeper timber tones to impart mood and a rich aura within your dining space

Reunite, 形構設計 Morpho-Design 形構設計 Morpho-Design Modern dining room
形構設計 Morpho-Design

形構設計 Morpho-Design
形構設計 Morpho-Design
形構設計 Morpho-Design

10. Coordinate your neutral dining room with simple finishes and furnishings – like this rustic grey console cabinet and delicate glass vase

Casa con Terraza, Jardín y Piscina Perfecta para el Verano, FAQ arquitectura FAQ arquitectura Minimalist dining room
FAQ arquitectura

FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura
FAQ arquitectura

11. Bright and family friendly, we’re sure you’d enjoy eating within this neutral yet beautiful space!

Casa Cor PR 2013 , Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dining room
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores

Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores

12. For something a little different, this timber and white setup makes the most of an empty wall, and would suit a home that is looking for a space-saving, eclectic design

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you like this design and want to give your dining room a makeover, why not chat to an interior designer? You can find one here, and get started creating the home of your dreams today!

13. White is our favourite age-defiant hue that ensures the space feels open, clutter free and handsomely sophisticated

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Are you stuck for space? This neutral dining room and kitchen combo is sure to offer a few ideas and inspiration

Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist dining room
ministudio architetti

ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti

15. Industrial, rustic and modern all at the same time, this neutral eating space will boost your design nous and impress your guests!

3 VAULTS, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Minimalist dining room
R3ARCHITETTI

R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI
R3ARCHITETTI

16. Are you a minimalist? Check out this next dining room that offers a simple white interior space, with a monochromatic mix of whites, greys and charcoal hues.

G House - Dining Room NEN Minimalist dining room
NEN

G House—Dining Room

NEN
NEN
NEN

17. To brighten your neutral dining room, consider adding indoor plants, bowls of bright fruit and other colourful accessories

Maison ML, Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture Scandinavian style dining room
Belle Ville Atelier d&#39;Architecture

Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture
Belle Ville Atelier d&#39;Architecture
Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture

18. Neutral doesn’t have to mean boring! This all-white interior offers yellow upholstered timber chairs, along with wall art and light fittings that are seriously charismatic

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style dining room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

19. Last but not least, this earthy space incorporates a tiled floor and retro light fitting coordinated alongside Wishbone chairs and a crisp white wall/ceiling combination

Reforma de una vivienda en el Gótico, Oliveras Boix Arquitectes Oliveras Boix Arquitectes Scandinavian style dining room White
Oliveras Boix Arquitectes

Oliveras Boix Arquitectes
Oliveras Boix Arquitectes
Oliveras Boix Arquitectes

If you’d like more dining room tips, check out: Impress your guests with your dining room

A compact apartment full of sparkling ideas to copy
Which dining room would you pick for your home? Add the number below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks