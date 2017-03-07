The modern white flat you'll want to call home

Modern rustic interiors have become one of the most popular home design schemes. A wonderful combination of clean lines, juxtaposed against raw textures and finishes, imparts a timelessness that is altogether elegant and alluring. It’s the best of both worlds really – one part sleek, clean and refined, and the other charismatic, quaint and characterful.

Today apartment takes these two interior themes and paired them beautifully. Thanks to the judicious work of ADG Bespoke, this apartment has utilised its spaces efficiently, and created a highly desirable property that is sure to impress.