The modern white flat you'll want to call home

Modern rustic interiors have become one of the most popular home design schemes. A wonderful combination of clean lines, juxtaposed against raw textures and finishes, imparts a timelessness that is altogether elegant and alluring. It’s the best of both worlds really – one part sleek, clean and refined, and the other charismatic, quaint and characterful.
Today apartment takes these two interior themes and paired them beautifully. Thanks to the judicious work of ADG Bespoke, this apartment has utilised its spaces efficiently, and created a highly desirable property that is sure to impress.
Within the dining room and hallway we're easily able to see that impressive use of neutral tones and elegant simplistic lines. A rustic touch has been incorporated over the top of the modern refurbishment, which adds to the overall sense of grace and timelessness.
Several walkways and arches have been removed also; this contributes to the open plan aesthetic, which leaves the dwelling feeling warm, airy and welcoming.
The designers have incorporated many interesting features within this home. As we head to the staircase we see one of these. Recessed balustrade lighting is a safety feature for many abodes, ensuring children and adults don't fall or misstep in the dark. The lighting has an aesthetic value too, offering mood and atmosphere for an oft-neglected area of the home. This isn't just a way to ascend between floors, but a statement in the home's modernity and style.
Moving into the kitchen that we saw in the first image, we're truly in love with the combination of contemporary features and rustic style. The joinery is age-defiant, with an ambience that offers elegance and grace, without feeling pretentious or unusable.
The colour scheme and palette is neutral, with designers opting for muted shades that work in conjunction with a range of different styles. Timber tones are warm and welcoming, while the cream walls and cupboards seamlessly exude refinement.
In the dining room the rustic touches are most obviously viewed. An exposed brick wall is the epitome of classic finishes, while adjoining cupboards inject essential storage space.
What do you think of the industrial light fitting? Many different eras of design are implemented here, from the Eames dining chairs to the sturdy country timber table. This eclectic aesthetic personalises the home, contributing an indefinable sense of class and cultivation.
The workspace is probably one of the more modern rooms in the home with contemporary furniture that adds usability and practicality. Bookshelves are helpfully packed with storage space, and the colour scheme is a timeless salmon hue that evokes concentration and age-defiance.
We absolutely adore the living room! What do you think of these classic colours and furniture choices? The walls are designed with a two-tone grey and white shade, paired with an eclectic range of accessories that ensure the space retains an aura of independence and comfort.
This bathroom is small! However, it certainly doesn't leave you feeling as though it's stuffy, cramped or cloistered. This is achieved through the use of warm hues, which seem counter-intuitive yet integrate the fittings and fixtures effortlessly. The timber vanity is chic, while the large mirror assists in enlarging the perceived space and lengthening the room.
Last up we check out the gorgeous second washroom. This setup is slightly different from the previous en suite in that it opts for a cleaner, crisper palette of hues. The all-white tiling and joinery is lifted by the patterned floor, contributing a characterful feature, and boosting the space's elegance.
Would you like to tour another home? We recommend: A tiny apartment that will teach you how to use colour