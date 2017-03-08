6 one-room apartments with genius layouts to copy

There’s a tendency to think of one-room apartments as a hindrance; a decorator’s worst nightmare that one must simply endure rather than enjoy. This needn’t be the case. In actual fact, one-room or studio apartments can easily offer comfortable living in a luxurious and pleasant environment.

Today we’ll take a look at 6 one-room apartment layout ideas to get you thinking about your compact home. If you’re lacking rooms, then read on below and start planning your new home layout with confidence and motivation!