10 chic and simple ways to decorate your home entrance

An area of dramatic impact and possibility, your entrance can easily determine your dwelling’s first impression for guests and visitors. For this reason, you need to pick the right style in order to create your desired aesthetic.

Furniture should be considered, along with your choice of colours, wall finishes, storage and floors. Lighting is essential too, and creates mood that significantly affects your home’s ambience and atmosphere.

We’ve collected 10 examples of great home interiors that will hopefully provide some ideas and inspiration to your newly updated entrance or corridor. Let’s check them out!