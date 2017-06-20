A Singapore dream home to make your jaw drop

Singapore is a tiny island nation of a mere 719 km², making it one of the most compact and condensed countries on this planet. With limited room to move, space definitely comes at a premium, which is why today’s dwelling is a breath of fresh air. Ming Architects have composed this dwelling known as the Courtyard House, and managed to tackle Singapore’s lack of space by undertaking their design with innovation and ingenuity. They’ve designed a stylish and strikingly modern residence that is also rather compact. A watershed piece of modern Singaporean design, this contemporary dwelling is both intriguing and alluring.

The house takes its cues from the landscape, with the designers working to bring the outside ‘inside’ while offering occupants a visually spectacular experience. Fluid and evolved, the courtyard to this property offers delineation between the monotony of linear domestic spaces. Three-storeys high this home is certainly not a small abode, yet manages to capitalise on its small plot size by building vertically.

Taking in some of the most glorious of Singapore’s scenery, the interior is a delight to behold, with its layered spaces that traverse one another with elegance. Are you ready to swoon? Let’s check it out below…