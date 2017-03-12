Your browser is out-of-date.

6 chic home decor styles (with photos to inspire you)

otokonoshiro, nuリノベーション nuリノベーション Minimalist living room
Choosing a scheme for your living room is no easy feat. You want your space to feel welcoming, warm and to also reflect your aesthetic sensibilities or inner musings. Essentially your dwelling is a reflection of yourself, a mirror that displays who you are and what you cherish or hold close to your heart. For this reason picking finishes, fittings and furnishings can seem a more than daunting challenge.

If you’re planning a renovation, refurbishment or have just moved into a new home, we’re here to offer some suggestions. Of course, the finer details will come down to your specific tastes and preferences, but a little inspiration can assist in getting the process going. Want to check out our top 6 themes and schemes for your abode? We’ve also gathered a couple of inspirational examples for each style, which we think will help inspire your décor. Go on, check them out below!

1. Scandinavian and Nordic-inspired interior style

『 ふんわり北欧スタイルのすまい 』, Live Sumai - アズ・コンストラクション - Live Sumai - アズ・コンストラクション - Scandinavian style living room
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -

　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -
　Live Sumai　- アズ・コンストラクション -

Scandinavian style is built on simplicity, versatility, comfort and practicality. If this is your chosen aesthetic you should opt for pieces of furniture that are crafted with quality and durability in mind, while still retaining a sense of minimal uncomplicated style. 

Colours should be subdued and elegant, while bright hues are also commonly added to pack a vivid punch in terms of eye-catching statement features. Slim architectural lines are often used in Scandinavian furniture, along with plenty of timber tones that soften the often harsh Nordic winter weather. 

Take a peek at a couple of our favourites below…

山崎の住宅, 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio Scandinavian style living room
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio

一級建築士事務所co-designstudio
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio
一級建築士事務所co-designstudio

仕切らない家, ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS Scandinavian style living room
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS

ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS
ELD INTERIOR PRODUCTS

2. Café styled interiors

武蔵新田のリノベーション, office echo office echo
office echo

office echo
office echo
office echo

Café interiors are cosy gathering spaces within the home. If you like the vibe and aura of a social and public congregation place, a café interior might be for you.  Think coffee and tea drinking, reading books, contemplating life, delectable meals, chatting and wasting time. Think about your favourite café and try to emulate it in your own home. Stick to furniture and accessories that are durable and versatile, with an industrial edge if you so desire. Your interior should have a social ambience with plenty of open yet warm spaces. 

Ready to café your home? Check out a couple of ideas below…

FDB mobler日本上陸, グリニッチ グリニッチ Dining roomChairs & benches
グリニッチ

グリニッチ
グリニッチ
グリニッチ

宿泊・パーティースペース"Tsukiji-marketside &JP culture gate", &lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ &lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ Modern museums White Hotels
&amp;lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ

&lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ
&amp;lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ
&lodge inc. / 株式会社アンドロッジ

3. Industrial-esque Brooklyn homes

90平米のワンルーム, HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD Industrial style living room
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD

HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD

Brooklyn is the epitome of industrial cool. Situated in New York, Brooklyn is synonymous with rejuvenated lofts, re-purposed living spaces and open plan studio homes. A gathering point for artists and designers, this locale boasts stylish restaurants, cafés, bars and innovative gallery spaces. Want to create this in your own abode? Think about incorporating vintage furniture, industrial items, accessories and warehouse-esque accoutrements. Leave walls exposed to reveal their raw beauty and opt for DIY furniture if you're on a budget. With a Brooklyn interior it's all about creating a unique, hip and refurbished space. 

Grab a few ideas below…

164 OKACHIMACHI, ゆくい堂株式会社 ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社

ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Minimalist beauty

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE Minimalist living room
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

Minimal interiors are timeless and beautiful. Whether you're a minimalist or not, there is something uniquely elegant about a space that functions with the bare basics. Simple and sophisticated, you should eliminate anything unnecessary and opt for functional spaces that gracefully austere. Avoid monotony by employing textural details in your walls, ceilings and floors, as well as picking your domestic accessories for their intrinsic beauty or aura. 

The interiors below might assist in providing a few ideas and tips, check them out…

otokonoshiro, nuリノベーション nuリノベーション Minimalist living room
nuリノベーション

otokonoshiro

nuリノベーション
nuリノベーション
nuリノベーション

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 Living roomSide tables & trays
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

5. Timelessly modern interiors

フキの家, H建築スタジオ H建築スタジオ Modern living room
H建築スタジオ

H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ
H建築スタジオ

Mature and sophisticated a modern interior is what most adults aspire to create within their abodes. Decorated with furniture of fine quality, modern homes should feel luxurious, without being overly extravagant or showy. Colours are calm and sometimes bold, with linear designs and dramatic forms. 

Versatile and open to many different interpretations, we picked a couple of a favourites below.

下小鳥の家, 桐山和広建築設計事務所 桐山和広建築設計事務所 Modern living room
桐山和広建築設計事務所

桐山和広建築設計事務所
桐山和広建築設計事務所
桐山和広建築設計事務所

Renovation 104, 一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS 一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style living room
一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS

一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS
一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS
一色玲児 建築設計事務所 / ISSHIKI REIJI ARCHITECTS

6. Enduring antique aesthetics

SHOEI DOWNSTAIRS, 株式会社SHOEI 株式会社SHOEI Commercial spaces Offices & stores
株式会社SHOEI

株式会社SHOEI
株式会社SHOEI
株式会社SHOEI

When we speak of antiques, we are mostly referring to the original US legal definition of items that are handcrafted 100 years prior to the current date of sale. However, over time this has changed and now antiques can describe many old or vintage items that represent a past era. If you'd like your home to look fabulously rich in history and heritage you are going to want to get some antiques. Look for furniture, accessories and miscellaneous objet d-art from the 18th, 19th and early 20th century to boost your dwelling's sense of character. 

We've gathered a few example below to provide some assistance and a couple of ideas…

アンティーク家具と暮らすロフトのある家, 遊友建築工房 遊友建築工房 Mediterranean style living room
遊友建築工房

遊友建築工房
遊友建築工房
遊友建築工房

バーカウンターのある漆喰と木のぬくもりを感じる家, アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム Rustic style living room
アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム

アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム
アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム
アンティークな新築住宅 ラフェルム

Do you have a favourite interior scheme? Let us know below!

