A tiny but practical apartment full of smart ideas

Tiny homes can be some of the trickiest to design and decorate, but with such restriction often comes serious innovation. Today’s feature apartment does just that. Remodelled by the Inventia Group, this property has managed to take a compact abode and ensure it is comfortable and usable for contemporary 21st-century living.

Situated in Barcelona, the small flat comes with exceedingly narrow rooms, which were one of the most challenging issues during the refurbishment. Employing a light colour palette with vibrant accessories, the designers were able to ensure the dwelling not only felt welcoming, but larger than its originally perceived area.

If you’re looking for ideas on how to design and decorate your own tiny home, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s check out the rest of the residence below…