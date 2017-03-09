15 small homes that prove you should decorate with white

White paint is the unquestionable workhorse of hues. If you ask an interior designer which colour they have in constant rotation, more often than not, it’s white. White is more than simply bland and bleak, it comes in a range of shades and tones, each one offering a different ambience and atmosphere. The right white can transform a room, open up a space and impart elegance. Working wonderfully as a background colour, or blank canvas, to your other shades, white can also work as a feature in its own right.

If you’re still unconvinced, we’re going to show you 15 small dwellings that prove why white is the best colour for your abode. Let’s check them out…