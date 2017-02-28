6 creative ways to attach the living room to the kitchen

Ask any interior designer and they'll extol the virtues of open-plan living until their voices are hoarse. And, having looked at all of these projects, we can absolutely see why! Instead of having numerous small rooms, you can enjoy the freedom that comes from existing within one luxurious and free-flowing space, which can only be beneficial for your health and we imagine, makes cleaning a piece of cake as well.

Bringing your living room and kitchen together has another benefit too: family closeness. Regardless of what each member of the family is doing, you can all be together, in one space, enjoy each other's company, but not feeling as though you are all crowded in, but we know that a few of you out there will have reservations as to whether open-plan living could work in your home. To quash those concerns, we've put together this handy guide, which we think will convert even the most doubtful of you, so let's take a look!