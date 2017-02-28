6 creative ways to attach the living room to the kitchen

Ask any interior designer and they'll extol the virtues of open-plan living until their voices are hoarse. And, having looked at all of these projects, we can absolutely see why! Instead of having numerous small rooms, you can enjoy the freedom that comes from existing within one luxurious and free-flowing space, which can only be beneficial for your health and we imagine, makes cleaning a piece of cake as well.
Bringing your living room and kitchen together has another benefit too: family closeness. Regardless of what each member of the family is doing, you can all be together, in one space, enjoy each other's company, but not feeling as though you are all crowded in, but we know that a few of you out there will have reservations as to whether open-plan living could work in your home. To quash those concerns, we've put together this handy guide, which we think will convert even the most doubtful of you, so let's take a look!
If you're concerned that removing your interior walls will simply leave you with a square space without any definition, just let this example prove how much of a non-issue that can be! Decorated in an all-white scheme, with only a few kitchen top-cabinets in contrasting natural wood, there is an easy flow to this room that feels perfectly curated, not to mention spacious and cohesive.
Now this is a great idea! If you would be left with a long and lean space, after removing some walls, how about using some dining furniture to distinguish where the kitchen ends and the living room begins? It's a logical placement for a table, being that it is so near to the kitchen, and will give you a a clear definition of functionality. We really love this room!
Open-planning small home scan sound a bit risky, but just imagine how valuable those extra few inches will be, once you remove a few walls! We actually think that a perfectly proportioned small open-plan scheme works really well, especially if you adopt a neutral colour scheme and will leave your home feeling far bigger than before!
If totally open-planning your living room and kitchen isn't for you, but you want to make a good connection between the two spaces, you can easily do that, by swapping out solid walls, for glass! Just look at how much more integrated this space looks and feels, for having large glass panels, which can open up to form a handy serving hatch!
The key to making any open-plan space work well is consistency and cohesion, which is why we couldn't not show you this fabulous room! The wood cladding on the walls offers an easy connection between the two spaces, thanks to the horizontal design, and even makes the space feel longer too. It's hard to even imagine a dividing wall in here, that's how natural it looks.
When open-plan design really appeals to you, but you still enjoy a more concrete divide between functional areas, playing with floor levels is a fantastic alternative to bulky walls. Here, a sunken living room area is totally separate from the higher kitchen and dining spaces, yet the overall look is open and intrinsically intertwined. Beautiful!
For more open-plan inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 cool ways to separate space in your small home.