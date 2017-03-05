Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 storage solutions your guests won't even notice

press profile homify press profile homify
FORCE COLLECTION, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Finding decent storage solutions in your dwelling has to be one of the greatest trials of home ownership and organisation. Let’s face it; most homes simply aren’t built with enough. Most are seriously lacking in the storage stakes, which can easily lead to a cluttered, chaotic and messy home.

Additionally, if you’re an apartment dweller, you’ll find you often don’t want to employ what little space you have for unattractive cupboards and cabinets. This is where we come in. We’ve gathered 15 storage solutions that you won’t even notice! Hidden in inconspicuous spots throughout your home, these options are perfect for houses both large and small. Check them out below…

1. This colourful storage cupboard hides a functional wash space and kitchen area, while the built-in shelving is ideal for books and more attractive accessories or curios

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A slimline cupboard such as this is ideal for your bathroom, and offers an area to inconspicuously store lotions, medicine or wash space appurtenances

burgbad bel. Badmöbelkollektion., nexus product design nexus product design BathroomStorage Engineered Wood
nexus product design

nexus product design
nexus product design
nexus product design

3. When this shoe draw is closed you’ll not even notice it’s there – keeping smelly shoes where they should be: out of sight!

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

If you like what you see, and need a little assistance designing your home's interior you can always call upon an expert to help you realise your domestic dreams. Find an interior architect or designer here, and get started today!

4. A bed platform can easily contain drawers hidden underneath, which is perfect for storing bed linen and sleeping accessories

引き込み障子と小上がり畳の可変性を持たせたリノベーション, i think一級建築設計事務所 i think一級建築設計事務所 Multimedia roomFurniture Wood Wood effect
i think一級建築設計事務所

i think一級建築設計事務所
i think一級建築設計事務所
i think一級建築設計事務所

5. A vintage trunk or chest not only looks great, it is perfect for storing odds and ends

chest christian hacker fotodesign Multimedia roomStorage Iron/Steel Grey
christian hacker fotodesign

chest

christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign
christian hacker fotodesign

6. The under-stair space is an oft-underutilised area of the home – make the most of it by adding drawers that hold coats or other domestic miscellany

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bespoke window seats can contain drawers, which are ideal for holding clutter or other bits and pieces

House Refurb, West London Carpentry & Decoration West London Carpentry & Decoration Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration

House Refurb

West London Carpentry & Decoration
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration
West London Carpentry & Decoration

8. Do you have a large corridor with empty walls? Why not add some functional wall storage that looks great and adds plenty of space for your accoutrements?

Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lambert&amp;Sons

Tantallon Road

Lambert&Sons
Lambert&amp;Sons
Lambert&Sons

9. Hide your robe by adding colourful eye-catching doors that look more like a work or art than a piece of furniture

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

10. This traditional bed contains secret drawers underneath that offer a handy spot to keep bedroom related accessories

Modernes Bett aus Massivholz, Massiv aus Holz Massiv aus Holz BedroomBeds & headboards
Massiv aus Holz

Massiv aus Holz
Massiv aus Holz
Massiv aus Holz

11. If you want to really hide your odds and ends, but are seriously lacking space, a multi-function bed such as this is the ultimate solution

FORCE COLLECTION, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

12. Overhead storage is easily hidden and perfect for apartments or homes with extra high ceilings

Storage homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

13. Room dividers are excellent in small apartments and offer a way to segregate space, while providing excellent storage opportunities

VIVIR Y TRABAJAR JUNTO AL MAR, Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores Modern kitchen
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores

Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores
Ines Calamante Diseño de Interiores

14. This hidden shoe storage system tucks away neatly in the custom joinery, meaning once it’s shut you won’t even notice it’s there!

Bedroom Storage Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom Grey
Douglas Design Studio

Bedroom Storage

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

15. Eye-catching and multi-purpose this kitchen is elegantly hidden behind timber doors that offer a place for your media, as well as cooking accessories

Pop-up kitchen PIA - Wood (KL 257S NDET) Dizzconcept KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dizzconcept

Pop-up kitchen PIA—Wood (KL 257S NDET)

Dizzconcept
Dizzconcept
Dizzconcept

If you’d like more decorating and storage examples, check out: Innovative home-storage solutions

The naturally neutral apartment you'll wish was yours
Do you know of any other fab hidden storage solutions? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks