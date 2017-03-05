15 storage solutions your guests won't even notice

Finding decent storage solutions in your dwelling has to be one of the greatest trials of home ownership and organisation. Let’s face it; most homes simply aren’t built with enough. Most are seriously lacking in the storage stakes, which can easily lead to a cluttered, chaotic and messy home.

Additionally, if you’re an apartment dweller, you’ll find you often don’t want to employ what little space you have for unattractive cupboards and cabinets. This is where we come in. We’ve gathered 15 storage solutions that you won’t even notice! Hidden in inconspicuous spots throughout your home, these options are perfect for houses both large and small. Check them out below…